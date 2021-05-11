JUNIOR BRANCH MANAGER

ENGLISH WORDING

If managing a successful business has always been your vision, do not hesitate

to contact us!!

We are a national organisation that develop people for exciting branch manager opportunities. We are looking for suitable young individuals with the following characteristics:

Ambitious, career orientated individuals that strive for challenges. If you have enthusiastic communication skills and an ability to work with people, this position is for you.

We offer a salary of R12 000, a 50% contribution towards a medical aid & Profit Share. No business or relevant experience is need, as we provide full training.

Desired Skills:

well spoken

hard working

Bilingual

Sales Person

driven

Loyalty

team leader

Managing Staff

goal driven

