Junior Chef x2

Responsibilities:

– Takes care of daily food preparation and duties assigned by the Head Chef to meet the standard and the quality set by the Lodge.

– Follows the instructions and recommendations from the immediate superiors to complete the daily tasks.

– Coordinates daily tasks with the Head Chef.

– Ensure adequacy of supplies and quality stock in the Kitchen by estimating the daily production needs and checking the quality of raw and cooked food products to ensure that standards are met.

– Ensure that the production, preparation and presentation of food are of the highest quality at all times.

– Ensure highest levels of guest satisfaction, quality, operating and food costs on an ongoing basis.

– Knowledge of all standard procedures and policies pertaining to food preparation, receiving, storage and sanitation.

– Full awareness of all menu items, their recipes, methods of production and presentation standards.

– Follows good preservation standards for the proper handling of all food products at the right temperature.

– Operate and maintain all department equipment and reporting of malfunctioning.

– Ensure effective communication between staff by maintaining a secure and friendly working environment.

– Establishing and maintaining effective inter-departmental working relationships.

– Have excellent knowledge of menu creation, whilst maintaining quality and controlling costs in a volume food business.

– Personally responsible for hygiene, safety and correct use of equipment and utensils.

– Ability to produce own work in accordance with a deadline and to assist and encourage others in achieving this aim.

– Checks periodically expiry dates and proper storage of food items in the section.

– Consults daily with Head Chef and Executive chef on the daily requirements, functions and also about any last minute events.

– Should be able to set an example to others for personal hygiene and cleanliness on and off duty.

– Daily feedback collection and reporting of issues as they arise.

– Daily cleaning of kitchen equipment, fridges/ freezers, work surfaces, walls and storeroom.

Washing of dishes, cutlery and glassware.

Prerequisites:

– Great teamwork skills and attention to detail.

– Positive outlook and outgoing personality.

– Able to take responsibility.

– Be Customer Focus first.

– A person who enjoys working in a lively, fast-paced environment, someone who lives his hobby and is passionate about cooking and food.

– This role requires the ability to move and be of able body, health and mind.

– Standing or walking for extended periods of time and ensuring a professional appearance in a clean uniform are also required.

Learn more/Apply for this position