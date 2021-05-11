Junior Copywriter at Miro Distribution

- Position MiRO as an approachable industry expert
- Create, communicate and deliver content for various publications:
- Weekly newsletter
- Stand-alone mailers
- Press Releases
- Case Studies
- WAPA mailers
- Event mailers
- Assist HOD with any miscellaneous tasks
- Minimum 1 year copywriting experience
- Experience in the IT/ICT Industry will be advantageous
- Proven experience as a marketing assistant will be advantageous, but not compulsory
Desired Skills:
- Copywriting
- Content Management
- Marketing
- Marketing Communications
- Editorial
- Copy editing
- MailChimp
- Online Content Management
About The Employer:
MiRO is a leading distributor of technologies such as Wireless Broadband, Wi-Fi, Networking, Routing, VoIP, IoT, Fibre, Access Control and IP Video. We supply only best-of-breed products, providing strong after-sales service, technical support, internationally certified training, as well as finance solutions to our customers.