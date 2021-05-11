Junior Copywriter at Miro Distribution

Position MiRO as an approachable industry expert

Create, communicate and deliver content for various publications:

Weekly newsletter

Stand-alone mailers

Press Releases

Case Studies

WAPA mailers

Event mailers

Assist HOD with any miscellaneous tasks

Minimum 1 year copywriting experience

Experience in the IT/ICT Industry will be advantageous

Proven experience as a marketing assistant will be advantageous, but not compulsory

Desired Skills:

Copywriting

Content Management

Marketing

Marketing Communications

Editorial

Copy editing

MailChimp

Online Content Management

About The Employer:

MiRO is a leading distributor of technologies such as Wireless Broadband, Wi-Fi, Networking, Routing, VoIP, IoT, Fibre, Access Control and IP Video. We supply only best-of-breed products, providing strong after-sales service, technical support, internationally certified training, as well as finance solutions to our customers.

Learn more/Apply for this position