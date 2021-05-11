Junior Copywriter at Miro Distribution

May 11, 2021

  • Position MiRO as an approachable industry expert
  • Create, communicate and deliver content for various publications:
  • Weekly newsletter
  • Stand-alone mailers
  • Press Releases
  • Case Studies
  • WAPA mailers
  • Event mailers
  • Assist HOD with any miscellaneous tasks
  • Minimum 1 year copywriting experience
  • Experience in the IT/ICT Industry will be advantageous
  • Proven experience as a marketing assistant will be advantageous, but not compulsory

Desired Skills:

  • Copywriting
  • Content Management
  • Marketing
  • Marketing Communications
  • Editorial
  • Copy editing
  • MailChimp
  • Online Content Management

About The Employer:

MiRO is a leading distributor of technologies such as Wireless Broadband, Wi-Fi, Networking, Routing, VoIP, IoT, Fibre, Access Control and IP Video. We supply only best-of-breed products, providing strong after-sales service, technical support, internationally certified training, as well as finance solutions to our customers.

