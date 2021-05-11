Junior Project Manager – Security and Fire – 6 month contract

Our client in the ICT industry is looking for a Junior Project Manager to join their Security and Fire division in Midrand, for a 6 month contract.
The purpose of the role is to successfully plan, manage and complete solution implementation projects within the required scope, timelines, budget and quality standards; to meet customer requirements and to contribute to the overall profitability of the company.
Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Ensure no internal or external escalations occur due to deviations from scope, time, budget or quality standards, ensuring that project execution is of professional standard throughout.
- Assist with compilation of project budgets.
- Monitor project spending and allocate expenses to appropriate cost account.
- Manage allocated project in accordance with project plan as agreed with customer.
- Ensure that all parties understand the scope of the project and the requirements from the customer.
- Co-ordinate all project meetings, compile minutes and distribute to all the stakeholders.
- Ensure all project related administration is accurate, distributed and filed for future reference.
- Co-ordinate the completion and approval of baseline documentation and distribute accordingly.
- Co-ordinate all activities i.e.: site visits, meetings, deliveries, training of users etc. effectively to ensure timeline adherence.
- Manage system(s) cut-over processes and final handover to customer in accordance with project plan and customer agreement.
- Compile project plan to meet customer requirements.
- Co-ordinate and manage internal and external / client kick-off meetings to ensure project is co-ordinated properly and all role-players are fully informed.
- Authorise and drive initiatives aimed at eliminating waste, improve productivity and reduce operating costs.
- Co-ordinate the purchasing of all equipment required to deliver the project successfully.
- Consult with Regional Service Delivery Manager on skills available to meet project requirements.
- Ensure work performed meets customer expectations and follows appropriate delivery methodologies.
- Provide feedback for the continuous improvement of processes.
- Delivers project tasks within budgeted hours and cost.
- Notifies manager in the event of significant positive or negative deviation in hours and/or costs of standard and custom task delivery.
- Identify opportunities to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of Project Management and Service delivery tactics and consulting.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Project management certification or diploma
- Minimum of 1 year working experience in a project management environment.
- Minimum of 2 years working experience in the Security and Fire environment.
- Knowledge of MS Office professional – MS Word and MS Excel.
- Intermediate knowledge of MS Projects.
- Intermediate knowledge of MS Visio.
SKILLS:
- Proficient in planning, organizing, team motivation and delegation.
- Excellent written, verbal and interpersonal communication skills at all levels within the company & customer environment.
- Excellent organizational skills with an attention to detail.
- Excellent time management skills.
- Good negotiation skills and risk management skills.
- Excellent documentation skills.
- Team player and able to manage others through team work.
- Ability to work with tight deadlines in an ever-changing environment.
- Fast learner with the ability to operate effectively in new environments.
- Able to collaborate as a strong team member in a fast-paced environment.
- High degree of commitment, flexibility, self-motivation, self-confidence, assertiveness and a high tolerance for ambiguity.
Desired Skills:
- project management
- security and fire
- MS Projects
- MS Visio