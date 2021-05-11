Junior Project Manager – Security and Fire – 6 month contract

Our client in the ICT industry is looking for a Junior Project Manager to join their Security and Fire division in Midrand, for a 6 month contract.

The purpose of the role is to successfully plan, manage and complete solution implementation projects within the required scope, timelines, budget and quality standards; to meet customer requirements and to contribute to the overall profitability of the company.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

Ensure no internal or external escalations occur due to deviations from scope, time, budget or quality standards, ensuring that project execution is of professional standard throughout.

Assist with compilation of project budgets.

Monitor project spending and allocate expenses to appropriate cost account.

Manage allocated project in accordance with project plan as agreed with customer.

Ensure that all parties understand the scope of the project and the requirements from the customer.

Co-ordinate all project meetings, compile minutes and distribute to all the stakeholders.

Ensure all project related administration is accurate, distributed and filed for future reference.

Co-ordinate the completion and approval of baseline documentation and distribute accordingly.

Co-ordinate all activities i.e.: site visits, meetings, deliveries, training of users etc. effectively to ensure timeline adherence.

Manage system(s) cut-over processes and final handover to customer in accordance with project plan and customer agreement.

Compile project plan to meet customer requirements.

Co-ordinate and manage internal and external / client kick-off meetings to ensure project is co-ordinated properly and all role-players are fully informed.

Authorise and drive initiatives aimed at eliminating waste, improve productivity and reduce operating costs.

Co-ordinate the purchasing of all equipment required to deliver the project successfully.

Consult with Regional Service Delivery Manager on skills available to meet project requirements.

Ensure work performed meets customer expectations and follows appropriate delivery methodologies.

Provide feedback for the continuous improvement of processes.

Delivers project tasks within budgeted hours and cost.

Notifies manager in the event of significant positive or negative deviation in hours and/or costs of standard and custom task delivery.

Identify opportunities to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of Project Management and Service delivery tactics and consulting.

REQUIREMENTS:

Project management certification or diploma

Minimum of 1 year working experience in a project management environment.

Minimum of 2 years working experience in the Security and Fire environment.

Knowledge of MS Office professional – MS Word and MS Excel.

Intermediate knowledge of MS Projects.

Intermediate knowledge of MS Visio.

SKILLS:

Proficient in planning, organizing, team motivation and delegation.

Excellent written, verbal and interpersonal communication skills at all levels within the company & customer environment.

Excellent organizational skills with an attention to detail.

Excellent time management skills.

Good negotiation skills and risk management skills.

Excellent documentation skills.

Team player and able to manage others through team work.

Ability to work with tight deadlines in an ever-changing environment.

Fast learner with the ability to operate effectively in new environments.

Able to collaborate as a strong team member in a fast-paced environment.

High degree of commitment, flexibility, self-motivation, self-confidence, assertiveness and a high tolerance for ambiguity.

