Junior Project Manager – Security and Fire – 6 month contract

May 11, 2021

Our client in the ICT industry is looking for a Junior Project Manager to join their Security and Fire division in Midrand, for a 6 month contract.

The purpose of the role is to successfully plan, manage and complete solution implementation projects within the required scope, timelines, budget and quality standards; to meet customer requirements and to contribute to the overall profitability of the company.

Duties will include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • Ensure no internal or external escalations occur due to deviations from scope, time, budget or quality standards, ensuring that project execution is of professional standard throughout.
  • Assist with compilation of project budgets.
  • Monitor project spending and allocate expenses to appropriate cost account.
  • Manage allocated project in accordance with project plan as agreed with customer.
  • Ensure that all parties understand the scope of the project and the requirements from the customer.
  • Co-ordinate all project meetings, compile minutes and distribute to all the stakeholders.
  • Ensure all project related administration is accurate, distributed and filed for future reference.
  • Co-ordinate the completion and approval of baseline documentation and distribute accordingly.
  • Co-ordinate all activities i.e.: site visits, meetings, deliveries, training of users etc. effectively to ensure timeline adherence.
  • Manage system(s) cut-over processes and final handover to customer in accordance with project plan and customer agreement.
  • Compile project plan to meet customer requirements.
  • Co-ordinate and manage internal and external / client kick-off meetings to ensure project is co-ordinated properly and all role-players are fully informed.
  • Authorise and drive initiatives aimed at eliminating waste, improve productivity and reduce operating costs.
  • Co-ordinate the purchasing of all equipment required to deliver the project successfully.
  • Consult with Regional Service Delivery Manager on skills available to meet project requirements.
  • Ensure work performed meets customer expectations and follows appropriate delivery methodologies.
  • Provide feedback for the continuous improvement of processes.
  • Delivers project tasks within budgeted hours and cost.
  • Notifies manager in the event of significant positive or negative deviation in hours and/or costs of standard and custom task delivery.
  • Identify opportunities to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of Project Management and Service delivery tactics and consulting.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Project management certification or diploma
  • Minimum of 1 year working experience in a project management environment.
  • Minimum of 2 years working experience in the Security and Fire environment.
  • Knowledge of MS Office professional – MS Word and MS Excel.
  • Intermediate knowledge of MS Projects.
  • Intermediate knowledge of MS Visio.

SKILLS:

  • Proficient in planning, organizing, team motivation and delegation.
  • Excellent written, verbal and interpersonal communication skills at all levels within the company & customer environment.
  • Excellent organizational skills with an attention to detail.
  • Excellent time management skills.
  • Good negotiation skills and risk management skills.
  • Excellent documentation skills.
  • Team player and able to manage others through team work.
  • Ability to work with tight deadlines in an ever-changing environment.
  • Fast learner with the ability to operate effectively in new environments.
  • Able to collaborate as a strong team member in a fast-paced environment.
  • High degree of commitment, flexibility, self-motivation, self-confidence, assertiveness and a high tolerance for ambiguity.

Desired Skills:

  • project management
  • security and fire
  • MS Projects
  • MS Visio

Learn more/Apply for this position