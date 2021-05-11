Legal Advisor at PG Group

The closing date for applications will be Wednesday, 19th May 2021.

PG is the name for glass in Southern Africa. Established in Cape Town in 1897, the Group produces, distributes and installs automotive, building glass, aluminium and glass film solutions. The PG Group is a significant worldwide player and our operations comply with the highest international safety, quality and environmental standards. PG Group is invested in the following divisions: PG Glass, PG Glass Africa, Shatterprufe, LLumar, Widney, PFG Building Glass, PG Building Glass, PG Primador and PG Aluminium.

Main job purpose:

Drafting and vetting of contracts and provide legal advice and insight to the organisation in order to mitigate risk, gain commercial advantage and be regulatory compliant.

Main Objective:

Reviewing contracts to be entered into by the Group for appropriate terms and conditions, including legal liability and beneficial commercial content.

Assisting in the provision of proactive legal support to all PG Group operations.

Drafting contracts from scratch when needed. Setting up and maintaining a master contracts precedent bank to be utilized by the Group in its contractual dealings.

Keeping up to date with laws relevant to the business to assist with ensuring that business practices, policies and dealings of the organisation meet regulatory requirements. Interpreting law for practical application.

Provide effective oversight to ensure procurement contracting across the business is managed and available in the central repository.

Assist the Legal Advisor with ad hoc projects.

To effectively coach and mentor identified high potential candidates in order to improve skills, support succession plans for key critical and scarce positions, drive staff engagement and retention and ultimately increasing profits through improved capability, performance and productivity.

Critical job requirements:

Qualification(s):

Grade 12.

Relevant law degree.

Knowledge:

Relevant legislation and common law.

Skills:

Communication skills – Proficient in English.

Microsoft Office (Intermediate Excel, Word, Powerpoint).

Contract negotiating, drafting and vetting.

Experience:

2 to 4 years of commercial experience.

2 to 3 year’s supervisory experience in a legal environment.

Desired Skills:

Commercial law

Legal Advice

Legal Support

Contract negotiating

Drafting and vetting contracts

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Legal Advisory

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

PG Group, and its subsidiaries, are committed to the principles of employment equity and as such are equal opportunity employers.

Qualified applicants who apply for any vacancies will be considered with due consideration based on of fairness and equity.

Factors such as race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin or disability are not consider exclusively and are not determinative of any appointments made by PG Group or its subsidiaries.

