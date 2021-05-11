Linux Systems Administrator at Sabenza IT

May 11, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior Linux Operations Consultant

to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand / Menlyn / Rosslyn / Home Office rotational

Min years experience:

  • Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience
  • TIL certification (advantageous)
  • Minimum of 8 years IT working experience
  • ITIL process knowledge and work experience (Required)
  • Minimum 6 years’ experience in an operations environment ;

Level of experience: Senior

Min qualification required:
Relevant IT Diploma / Degree

Tasks and responsibilities:

  • Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets
  • Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required
  • Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management)

tickets as identified

  • Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required
  • Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes
  • Assist user departments in drafting system

requirement documentation based on business processes

  • perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systemsensure that all processes have been investigated /considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements
  • propose and review system design and evaluate alternativesDevelop systems solutions in line with quality anddelivery requirements

Desired Skills:

  • ITIL
  • SAP BW
  • Agile
  • SUSE
  • SAP Basis
  • Incident management
  • Critical Incident Management
  • Problem Management
  • system requirement
  • ITPM
  • Suse Linus
  • Linux Administration
  • Linus Enterprise Systems

