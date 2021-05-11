Linux Systems Administrator at Sabenza IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior Linux Operations Consultant

to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand / Menlyn / Rosslyn / Home Office rotational

Min years experience:

Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience

TIL certification (advantageous)

Minimum of 8 years IT working experience

ITIL process knowledge and work experience (Required)

Minimum 6 years’ experience in an operations environment ;

Level of experience: Senior

Min qualification required:

Relevant IT Diploma / Degree

Tasks and responsibilities:

Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets

Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required

Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management)

tickets as identified

Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required

Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes

Assist user departments in drafting system

requirement documentation based on business processes

perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systemsensure that all processes have been investigated /considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements

propose and review system design and evaluate alternativesDevelop systems solutions in line with quality anddelivery requirements

Get those applications across now

Desired Skills:

ITIL

SAP BW

Agile

SUSE

SAP Basis

Incident management

Critical Incident Management

Problem Management

system requirement

ITPM

Suse Linus

Linux Administration

Linus Enterprise Systems

Learn more/Apply for this position