Linux Systems Administrator at Sabenza IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Senior Linux Operations Consultant
to join their dynamic team.
Location: Midrand / Menlyn / Rosslyn / Home Office rotational
Min years experience:
- Degree in Information Systems or equivalent experience
- TIL certification (advantageous)
- Minimum of 8 years IT working experience
- ITIL process knowledge and work experience (Required)
- Minimum 6 years’ experience in an operations environment ;
Level of experience: Senior
Min qualification required:
Relevant IT Diploma / Degree
Tasks and responsibilities:
- Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets
- Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required
- Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management)
tickets as identified
- Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required
- Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes
- Assist user departments in drafting system
requirement documentation based on business processes
- perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systemsensure that all processes have been investigated /considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements
- propose and review system design and evaluate alternativesDevelop systems solutions in line with quality anddelivery requirements
Get those applications across now
Desired Skills:
- ITIL
- SAP BW
- Agile
- SUSE
- SAP Basis
- Incident management
- Critical Incident Management
- Problem Management
- system requirement
- ITPM
- Suse Linus
- Linux Administration
- Linus Enterprise Systems