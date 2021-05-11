Lodge Manager x2

Duties:

– Warm welcome and check in of all guests

– Guest management coordinate daily activities and transfers for guests of all ages

– Guest experiences ensure guest expectations are exceeded by following guidelines; ensure all special needs and requests have been met

– Hosting of all meals/guest events

– Complete daily/weekly/monthly Admin duties including month end duties

– Manage stock (operational and bar) through regular stock takes and maintaining stock controls

– Weekly Financial and operational business reports to General Manager

– Attend Weekly HOD Meeting

– Management of staff recruitment, induction, rosters, attendance, performance management, discipline, on the job training, team spirit, reward & recognition

– Actively support Conservation and community initiatives and programs

– Health & Safety – ensure lodge operates in safe manner at all times, ensuring the safety of guests and staff

– Management of lodge maintenance reporting all issues and follow up

Requirements:

– Matric or Grade 12 certificate

– Hospitality / Hotel / Lodge Management related qualification would be an advantage

– 4 years experience in 5 star game lodges in the position of a senior lodge manager or greater

– Valid Code 8 Drivers license is essential

– Live in position at the Family House is a non-negotiable

– Basic knowledge of maintenance, both electrical and water supply

– Extensive knowledge of cleaning and sharp eye for detail

