Our Client based in Centurion is in search of a creative, energetic, deadline driven, highly detailed Marketing Assistant. This individual must have a proven track record in marketing analytics techniques, design, as well as internal and external marketing. Excellent knowledge of Photoshop, MS Office, marketing computer software and online applications is essential. A design portfolio must be submitted with the application.
Minimum requirements:
- Degree/Diploma in Marketing, Business or relevant field is a strong advantage.
- Excellent knowledge of Photoshop, MS Office, marketing computer software and online applications (CRM tools, Online analytics, Google AdWords etc.).
- Design Portfolio.
- Proven experience as a marketing assistant.
- Good understanding of office management and marketing principles.
- Demonstrable ability to multi-task and adhere to deadlines.
- Well-organized with a customer-oriented approach.
- Good knowledge of market research techniques and databases.
- Exquisite communication and people skills in both Afrikaans and English (Speak, read, and write).
- High attention to detail.
- Ability to work under minimal supervision.
Duties and responsibilities amongst others:
- Marketing Assistant responsibilities include assisting in organizing campaigns and implementing marketing strategies.
- Conduct market research and analyse consumer rating reports/ questionnaires.
- Employ marketing analytics techniques to gather important data (social media, web analytics, rankings etc.).
- Design, compose and post online content on the companys website and social media accounts.
- Write marketing literature to augment the companys presence in the market.
- Undertake daily administrative tasks to ensure the functionality and coordination of the departments activities.
- Support marketing manager in organizing various projects.
- Update spreadsheets, databases, and inventories with statistical, financial, and non-financial information.
- Assist in the organizing of promotional events and traditional or digital campaigns and attend them to facilitate their success.
- Communicate directly with clients and encourage trusting relationships.