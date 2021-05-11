Marketing Assistant

May 11, 2021

Our Client based in Centurion is in search of a creative, energetic, deadline driven, highly detailed Marketing Assistant. This individual must have a proven track record in marketing analytics techniques, design, as well as internal and external marketing. Excellent knowledge of Photoshop, MS Office, marketing computer software and online applications is essential. A design portfolio must be submitted with the application.

Minimum requirements:

  • Degree/Diploma in Marketing, Business or relevant field is a strong advantage.
  • Excellent knowledge of Photoshop, MS Office, marketing computer software and online applications (CRM tools, Online analytics, Google AdWords etc.).
  • Design Portfolio.
  • Proven experience as a marketing assistant.
  • Good understanding of office management and marketing principles.
  • Demonstrable ability to multi-task and adhere to deadlines.
  • Well-organized with a customer-oriented approach.
  • Good knowledge of market research techniques and databases.
  • Exquisite communication and people skills in both Afrikaans and English (Speak, read, and write).
  • High attention to detail.
  • Ability to work under minimal supervision.

Duties and responsibilities amongst others:

  • Marketing Assistant responsibilities include assisting in organizing campaigns and implementing marketing strategies.
  • Conduct market research and analyse consumer rating reports/ questionnaires.
  • Employ marketing analytics techniques to gather important data (social media, web analytics, rankings etc.).
  • Design, compose and post online content on the companys website and social media accounts.
  • Write marketing literature to augment the companys presence in the market.
  • Undertake daily administrative tasks to ensure the functionality and coordination of the departments activities.
  • Support marketing manager in organizing various projects.
  • Update spreadsheets, databases, and inventories with statistical, financial, and non-financial information.
  • Assist in the organizing of promotional events and traditional or digital campaigns and attend them to facilitate their success.
  • Communicate directly with clients and encourage trusting relationships.

