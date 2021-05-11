Marketing Assistant

Our Client based in Centurion is in search of a creative, energetic, deadline driven, highly detailed Marketing Assistant. This individual must have a proven track record in marketing analytics techniques, design, as well as internal and external marketing. Excellent knowledge of Photoshop, MS Office, marketing computer software and online applications is essential. A design portfolio must be submitted with the application.

Minimum requirements:

Degree/Diploma in Marketing, Business or relevant field is a strong advantage.

Excellent knowledge of Photoshop, MS Office, marketing computer software and online applications (CRM tools, Online analytics, Google AdWords etc.).

Design Portfolio.

Proven experience as a marketing assistant.

Good understanding of office management and marketing principles.

Demonstrable ability to multi-task and adhere to deadlines.

Well-organized with a customer-oriented approach.

Good knowledge of market research techniques and databases.

Exquisite communication and people skills in both Afrikaans and English (Speak, read, and write).

High attention to detail.

Ability to work under minimal supervision.

Duties and responsibilities amongst others:

Marketing Assistant responsibilities include assisting in organizing campaigns and implementing marketing strategies.

Conduct market research and analyse consumer rating reports/ questionnaires.

Employ marketing analytics techniques to gather important data (social media, web analytics, rankings etc.).

Design, compose and post online content on the companys website and social media accounts.

Write marketing literature to augment the companys presence in the market.

Undertake daily administrative tasks to ensure the functionality and coordination of the departments activities.

Support marketing manager in organizing various projects.

Update spreadsheets, databases, and inventories with statistical, financial, and non-financial information.

Assist in the organizing of promotional events and traditional or digital campaigns and attend them to facilitate their success.

Communicate directly with clients and encourage trusting relationships.

