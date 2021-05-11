Marketing Manager at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To be the custodian of the integrated marketing plan, understand Capitec’s market and clients’ needs and act as an advisor to internal business stakeholders.
- To meet business objectives through acquiring and optimising quality clients.
- To develop effective integrated marketing strategies and plans in order to deliver the right message, to the right client, at the right time and on the right platform for our products and services.
Experience
Minimum:
- 5+ years marketing experience in a large, complex and client focussed organisation
- Managing a team
Ideal:
- Experience gained preferably in an FMCG, retail banking or services industry.
- Cross functional project coordination / management
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing or Business Management
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant post graduate degree in Marketing or Business Management
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Principles of brand marketing
- Data analysis, client profiling and segmentation
- Digital marketing and e-commerce
- Strategic marketing management
- Campaign management
- General business/commerce know how
- People management principles and practices
- Internal and external communication methods and practices
- Stakeholder management principles and practices
Ideal:
- Capitec environment and products
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Problem solving skills
- Management skills
- Decision making skills
Competencies
- Creating and Innovating
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Persuading and Influencing
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Planning and Organising
- Leading and Supervising
- Relating and Networking
Additional Information
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- Willingness to travel nationally if and when required
- Clear criminal and credit record
Capitec is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals