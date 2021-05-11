Marketing Manager at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To be the custodian of the integrated marketing plan, understand Capitec’s market and clients’ needs and act as an advisor to internal business stakeholders.

To meet business objectives through acquiring and optimising quality clients.

To develop effective integrated marketing strategies and plans in order to deliver the right message, to the right client, at the right time and on the right platform for our products and services.

Experience

Minimum:

5+ years marketing experience in a large, complex and client focussed organisation

Managing a team

Ideal:

Experience gained preferably in an FMCG, retail banking or services industry.

Cross functional project coordination / management

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing or Business Management

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant post graduate degree in Marketing or Business Management

Knowledge

Minimum:

Principles of brand marketing

Data analysis, client profiling and segmentation

Digital marketing and e-commerce

Strategic marketing management

Campaign management

General business/commerce know how

People management principles and practices

Internal and external communication methods and practices

Stakeholder management principles and practices

Ideal:

Capitec environment and products

Skills

Communications Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Problem solving skills

Management skills

Decision making skills

Competencies

Creating and Innovating

Deciding and Initiating Action

Adapting and Responding to Change

Persuading and Influencing

Presenting and Communicating Information

Planning and Organising

Leading and Supervising

Relating and Networking

Additional Information

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Willingness to travel nationally if and when required

Clear criminal and credit record

Capitec is committed to diversity, applications to this position will strictly be considered in support of our employment equity goals

