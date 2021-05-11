Merchandiser (KZN) at O’Brien Recruitment

Excellent opportunity for a Merchandiser to join this strong Market leader in the Alcoholic Beverage FMCG Industry! This role will be based in Durban.

Requirements:

Must have a valid drivers license

Must reside in Durban

Experience within the Liquor Industry preferable

2-3 years experience as a Merchandiser

In your role as a Merchandiser, your job description includes, but is not limited to the below responsibilities:

  • Ensuring stock is placed correctly on shelves and enough stock is available
  • Collect and Manage customer information
  • Collect information and report/feedback as per operational or ASM requirements
  • Regularly replenishing and refilling the inventory that is for sale on the store shelves
  • Checking the expiry dates, labels, tags and quality of the goods shelved in the store
  • Ensuring that the goods stacked on the shelves complies with the standards of the store and are not damaged

