Merchandiser (KZN) at O’Brien Recruitment

Excellent opportunity for a Merchandiser to join this strong Market leader in the Alcoholic Beverage FMCG Industry! This role will be based in Durban.
Requirements:
Must have a valid drivers license
Must reside in Durban
Experience within the Liquor Industry preferable
2-3 years experience as a Merchandiser
In your role as a Merchandiser, your job description includes, but is not limited to the below responsibilities:
- Ensuring stock is placed correctly on shelves and enough stock is available
- Collect and Manage customer information
- Collect information and report/feedback as per operational or ASM requirements
- Regularly replenishing and refilling the inventory that is for sale on the store shelves
- Checking the expiry dates, labels, tags and quality of the goods shelved in the store
- Ensuring that the goods stacked on the shelves complies with the standards of the store and are not damaged