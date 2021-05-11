Merchandiser (KZN) at O’Brien Recruitment

Excellent opportunity for a Merchandiser to join this strong Market leader in the Alcoholic Beverage FMCG Industry! This role will be based in Durban.

Requirements:

Must have a valid drivers license

Must reside in Durban

Experience within the Liquor Industry preferable

2-3 years experience as a Merchandiser

In your role as a Merchandiser, your job description includes, but is not limited to the below responsibilities:

Ensuring stock is placed correctly on shelves and enough stock is available

Collect and Manage customer information

Collect information and report/feedback as per operational or ASM requirements

Regularly replenishing and refilling the inventory that is for sale on the store shelves

Checking the expiry dates, labels, tags and quality of the goods shelved in the store

Ensuring that the goods stacked on the shelves complies with the standards of the store and are not damaged

Learn more/Apply for this position