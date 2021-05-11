Microsoft Access (VBA) Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A leading Software Provider in the Automotive industry seeks a highly skilled Microsoft Access (VBA) Developer to join its team. Your role will entail taking charge of the maintenance and further development of existing MS Access systems while assisting the support team to resolve technical end-user issues and the VB.Net team with the conversion of reports. You must have a minimum of 2 years experience in a similar role, 2 years MS SQL and Report Writing [URL Removed] over the maintenance and further development of existing MS Access systems.

Work directly with the CTO.

Assist the support team in solving technical end user support in real time. This means you will occasionally be communicating directly with end users.

When the Access workloads are low, you will assist our VB.Net team in converting our legacy crystal reports into their new Telerik reports format.

REQUIREMENTS:

At least 2 years experience developing in MS Access (VBA).

At least 2 years experience with MS SQL.

Experience with Report Writing.

