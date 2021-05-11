New Business Development Consultant – Freight Forwarding

Our client is actively recruiting for an New Business Development Consuiltant to join their business in the Port ELizabeth where the applicant should reside.
The ideal candidate would be required to have a proven track record of selling experience within an external client facing role in the freight forwarding Industry. To gain success within this position you would need to be self-motivated, target driven, and able to work independently to achieve the required business objectives.
Duties & Responsibilities
Respond to internal sales leads from various sources (e.g operations, Package Operations staff, etc.) to identify sales opportunities and create a sales strategy
Maintains and monitors records of customer information and account performance to track sales performance to objectives
Consultative selling
Building and presenting solutions to customers to gain approval of proposals and move forward with the sales cycle presenting proposals.
Desired Experience & Qualification
A Minimum of 3 years experience in Clearing & Forwarding Sales
Proven sales track record
Professional selling skills, consultative selling techniques
Excellent communication and presentation Skills
Own reliable car, valid drivers license
Matric is an essential minimum requirement.
A tertiary qualification in any the following related courses would be an advantage
Logistics
Marketing
Sales & Marketing
Supply Chain Management
Analyzes price estimates to verify accuracy and determine how to propose the solution to the customer while ensuring profit maximization
Facilitating processing of credit applications
Manage, compile and submit SOP’s, SLA’s & Tender processes
Stakeholder account and relationship management
Submitting detailed reports.
Implement strategy for meeting sales performance targets Disclaimer
Should you wish to apply please email your cv to [Email Address Removed] Should you not have heard from us within 2 weeks please consider your application as unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Consultative selling
- relationship management
- Stakeholder Accounts
- Freight and Logistics
- Freight Forwarding
- Account Management
- External Sales
- sales and marketing