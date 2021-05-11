New Business Development Consultant – Freight Forwarding

Our client is actively recruiting for an New Business Development Consuiltant to join their business in the Port ELizabeth where the applicant should reside.

The ideal candidate would be required to have a proven track record of selling experience within an external client facing role in the freight forwarding Industry. To gain success within this position you would need to be self-motivated, target driven, and able to work independently to achieve the required business objectives.

Duties & Responsibilities

Respond to internal sales leads from various sources (e.g operations, Package Operations staff, etc.) to identify sales opportunities and create a sales strategy

Maintains and monitors records of customer information and account performance to track sales performance to objectives

Consultative selling

Building and presenting solutions to customers to gain approval of proposals and move forward with the sales cycle presenting proposals.

Desired Experience & Qualification

A Minimum of 3 years experience in Clearing & Forwarding Sales

Proven sales track record

Professional selling skills, consultative selling techniques

Excellent communication and presentation Skills

Own reliable car, valid drivers license

Matric is an essential minimum requirement.

A tertiary qualification in any the following related courses would be an advantage

Logistics

Marketing

Sales & Marketing

Supply Chain Management

Analyzes price estimates to verify accuracy and determine how to propose the solution to the customer while ensuring profit maximization

Facilitating processing of credit applications

Manage, compile and submit SOP’s, SLA’s & Tender processes

Stakeholder account and relationship management

Submitting detailed reports.

Implement strategy for meeting sales performance targets Disclaimer

Should you wish to apply please email your cv to [Email Address Removed] Should you not have heard from us within 2 weeks please consider your application as unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Consultative selling

relationship management

Stakeholder Accounts

Freight and Logistics

Freight Forwarding

Account Management

External Sales

sales and marketing

Learn more/Apply for this position