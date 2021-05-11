Outcome 5 Lead at Deloitte 2

Position: Outcome 5 LeadOpportunity Type: Fixed Term Employment / Independent Consultant Agreement (ICA)Duration: May 2021 to March 2022, with potential for extensionLocation: Pretoria (or within Southern Africa)Position Description, Objectives and Project Overview:The Outcome 5 Lead is responsible for scaling successes and sharing lessons learned from SAEP activities across the region. As a regional program, SAEP can cost-effectively leverage program successes and avail them to other stakeholders in the region for possible modification and adoption. As activities are implemented bilaterally with specific counterparts, the Outcome 5 Lead is responsible for determining how lessons learned can be shared, used and implemented across the wider SAEP region. The goal of Outcome 5 is to increase visibility of work already delivered by SAEP, and working through SADC entities, regional donors and other counterparts encourage replication of that work by other counterparts. The mode of sharing this work and spreading across the region will be different for many of the activities, and certain activities are riper for sharing. The OC5 Lead will identify these opportunities in collaboration with the SAEP Country Managers, other Outcome Leads and the DCOP-Technical and design the programming and activities to create this regional impact from the program [URL Removed] activity scopes from other technical leads to determine what knowledge sharing can be extracted from the planned work, and ensure long-term training plans for capacity building are embedded in all SAEP Work Plan activities

Identifying required resources necessary to deliver the interventions in full, leveraging funding where possible from other cooperating partners, regional institutions and counterpart organizations to augment delivery

Sharing the SAEP lessons learned throughout the region in a sustainable manner

Improve human and institutional capacity of counterparts to bring on new generation, increase cross-border transmission and/or increase connections in the SAEP service territory

Identifying and assessing training needs across the focal countries/region and designing low-cost, high impact training options that are integrated with the rest of program delivery (e.g. integrated with other Outcomes)

Developing and deploying a bespoke model for packaging lessons learned in each SAEP Outcome, including identification of audience, learning delivery methodologies, appropriate learning technologies, material available, and capacity of counterparts

Monitoring and evaluating training programs effectiveness, success and ROI periodically and reporting on them

Developing and implementing Human & Institutional Capacity Development (HICD) interventions, which build knowledge and skills within SADC counterpart institutions

Building relationships and linking energy sector stakeholders to active SAEP counterparts and regional institutions

Strengthening regional institutions such as RERA, SAPP, SADC and SACREEE in the areas of knowledge management and sustainability of training and capacity building functions

Implementing good practice learning life-cycle principles, focusing on specific strategic areas in the reforming energy sector like managing renewables, private sector participation, micro-grids and gender mainstreaming

Support counterparts to become self-sustaining over time and less reliant on donor funding

Supporting SAEP counterparts in the development of learning and development strategies in addressing competency challenges within the energy sector

Manage the implementation of Outcome 5 interventions to achieve the target results, providing technical direction to local and international resources and engaging directly in technical intervention delivery as appropriate.

Engaging in effective communications to promote SAEP activities and results with relevant stakeholders, maintaining a high level of coordination and support for Program activities

Providing regular reporting of Outcome 5 activities and results, including the achievement of results, leveraging of partner resources and other M&E reporting requirements

Maintaining a keen understanding of training trends, developments and best practices

Minimum Skills, Educational Qualifications and Experience:

A bachelors degree in management, economics, energy related engineering, energy policy, finance and/or other related fields (Masters preferred)

A minimum of ten (10) years of professional consulting experience, training experience, and/or guiding knowledge management and institutional development with government officials, bankers, private sector project developers, NGOs, CBOs, and/or others from both public or private sectors required

Specific knowledge and experience of the energy environment and relevant local and regional institutions in Southern Africa required

Experience in institutional development and capacity building and training preferred

Familiarity with USAID capacity building and training strategies and knowledge of USAID requirements preferred

Exposure to and understanding of energy-related technical terminology preferred

Experience collaborating with public and private sector agencies and organizations on training and capacity building activities

Familiarity with traditional and modern training methods (mentoring, coaching, on-the-job or in classroom training, e-learning, workshops, simulations etc.) is a plus

Proven track record of leading teams providing technical training and institution development within the energy sector, with an emphasis on achieving real results. While this is a management role, the Lead will not have a team for all activities and will be responsible for developing content and delivering some training

Prior experience on a donor-funded energy sector project delivery. USAID-funded project preferred

Prior experience working with regional institutions in the Southern Africa region preferred, along with a demonstrable ability to leverage his/her network to further SAEPs goals and objectives.

Proven written and oral communication skills; strong research, teamwork and interpersonal skills

High proficiency in Microsoft Office suite (e.g., Excel, Project, PowerPoint, Word)

Strong individual initiative, including the ability to take ownership of work and work product, motivate others to produce strong work product and solve problems

Desired Skills:

