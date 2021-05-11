Outcome 5 Lead at Deloitte 2

Position: Outcome 5 LeadOpportunity Type: Fixed Term Employment / Independent Consultant Agreement (ICA)Duration: May 2021 to March 2022, with potential for extensionLocation: Pretoria (or within Southern Africa)Position Description, Objectives and Project Overview:The Outcome 5 Lead is responsible for scaling successes and sharing lessons learned from SAEP activities across the region. As a regional program, SAEP can cost-effectively leverage program successes and avail them to other stakeholders in the region for possible modification and adoption. As activities are implemented bilaterally with specific counterparts, the Outcome 5 Lead is responsible for determining how lessons learned can be shared, used and implemented across the wider SAEP region. The goal of Outcome 5 is to increase visibility of work already delivered by SAEP, and working through SADC entities, regional donors and other counterparts encourage replication of that work by other counterparts. The mode of sharing this work and spreading across the region will be different for many of the activities, and certain activities are riper for sharing. The OC5 Lead will identify these opportunities in collaboration with the SAEP Country Managers, other Outcome Leads and the DCOP-Technical and design the programming and activities to create this regional impact from the program [URL Removed] activity scopes from other technical leads to determine what knowledge sharing can be extracted from the planned work, and ensure long-term training plans for capacity building are embedded in all SAEP Work Plan activities
Minimum Skills, Educational Qualifications and Experience:
- A bachelors degree in management, economics, energy related engineering, energy policy, finance and/or other related fields (Masters preferred)
- A minimum of ten (10) years of professional consulting experience, training experience, and/or guiding knowledge management and institutional development with government officials, bankers, private sector project developers, NGOs, CBOs, and/or others from both public or private sectors required
- Specific knowledge and experience of the energy environment and relevant local and regional institutions in Southern Africa required
- Experience in institutional development and capacity building and training preferred
- Familiarity with USAID capacity building and training strategies and knowledge of USAID requirements preferred
- Exposure to and understanding of energy-related technical terminology preferred
- Experience collaborating with public and private sector agencies and organizations on training and capacity building activities
- Familiarity with traditional and modern training methods (mentoring, coaching, on-the-job or in classroom training, e-learning, workshops, simulations etc.) is a plus
- Proven track record of leading teams providing technical training and institution development within the energy sector, with an emphasis on achieving real results. While this is a management role, the Lead will not have a team for all activities and will be responsible for developing content and delivering some training
- Prior experience on a donor-funded energy sector project delivery. USAID-funded project preferred
- Prior experience working with regional institutions in the Southern Africa region preferred, along with a demonstrable ability to leverage his/her network to further SAEPs goals and objectives.
- Proven written and oral communication skills; strong research, teamwork and interpersonal skills
- High proficiency in Microsoft Office suite (e.g., Excel, Project, PowerPoint, Word)
- Strong individual initiative, including the ability to take ownership of work and work product, motivate others to produce strong work product and solve problems
Desired Skills:
- Outcome 5 Lead. Experience of energy environment and relevant local and regional institutions in SA. Familia with USAID capacity building and training strategies and knowledge of USAID requirements.