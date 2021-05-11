Pre Sales Consultant

Our client a leading company in the printing solutions industry is seeking a Pre sales consultant. Someone with necessary or similar experience.

Duties:

Maintain and manage existing relationships with partners, franchises, their customers, and

sales team members

? Work with customers to define the best possible business Solutions, using company product

basket

? Identifying the correct contact people within each company who would be responsible for the purchasing decision

?Prepare proposals that address current and evolving customer requirements; while clearly

highlighting their needs, the proposed solution, and the costs involved.

? Responsible for the design and communication of the business Solutions and the identification of integration requirements, extensions, reports and customisations of the product

? Present the solutions based on explicitly and implicitly stated requirements

? Explain the Technology and Pricing Models successfully

? Provide the customers with up-to-date technical information and advice

? Supports the design and development of the technical content defined in the statement of work.

?Provide technical consulting and training to the sales force as well as prospective customers

Provide product advice and consultation during pre-sales work.

? Facilitate training and assist the Franchise’s sales staff with product demonstrations.

? Answer Pre-sales and technical questions via e-mail, conference calls and web presentations.

? Will be the technical expert in the pre-sales qualification and is responsible for the delivery of the technical architectural design, strategies and plans that will be a delivered in the

engagement.

? Ability to advise on the most appropriate course of action if the business problem is not solved using standard technologies

? Stays current on technical specifications for hardware/software requirements of company and industry products and solutions through professional associations, trade journals, networking and associated training and seminars.

? Helps to identify and leverage Nashua Limited and partner resources in order to satisfy the

technical needs and objectives of the implementation.

Strategic Planning

? Ensure that the Franchise Sales Managers present realistic budgets and projections timeously on a monthly basis.

? Plan and capture (to Outlook) franchise visitation schedules and agendas.

? Keep an active record of meeting notes and minutes to be distributed to the teams involved.

? Successfully handle any objections the customer may have.

? Consultative approach to selling solutions.

? Individual should be equally comfortable in a boardroom meeting as they are working with end users and IT specialists

? Maximise sales performance on monthly sales budgets, targets and goalsAdministration

? Sign-up the main agreements upon a successful sale.

? Ensure that successful installations are signed-off by the customer.

? Sales projections provide a realistic and measurable sales pipeline.

? Management reports in the form of sales pipeline must be provided weekly.

? Supply any additional sales and marketing information as may be required from time to time for prospects and existing customers

? Attend all scheduled sales meetings

? Keep ALL documentation up to date at all times in a prescribed format and location.

? Calling cycles ensure that strict calling cycles are employed for appropriate visitation schedules for strategic account penetration and user base protection.

? Actively drive and monitor sales related activities (face to face appointments, quotations, and demonstrations).

Other Assignments:

? To perform any reasonable assignment if and when requested to do so by any senior manager and/ or the Managing Director or other Company Director/s.

? This description is a general statement of required major duties and responsibilities performed

on a regular and continuous basis.

This description is a general statement of required major duties and responsibilities performed on a

regular and continuous basis. It does not exclude other duties as assigned.

Product knowledge

Managed Print Services

Managed Document Services

Only serious candidates meeting the minimum requirements to apply.

Desired Skills:

Print Services

Document Services

Must be from the printing industry

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Mobile Telecoms

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position