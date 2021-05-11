Primary Distribution Planner at Twinsaver

Twinsaver is looking for a Primary Distribution Planner, reporting into the Group Logistics Manager
MAIN PURPOSE:
To efficiently plan all inter-regional Long Haul services (Warehouse to Warehouse, Warehouse to customer DC & bulk transshipment loads as well as ad-hoc load requirements), to ensure that sufficient stock levels are maintained as per the safety stock requirements in conjunction with regional warehouses, ensuring full compliance to all Company Standard Operating Procedures, statutory OSH Act requirements.
MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Planning and execution of Primary Distribution Planning
- Ensure that the day to day relationship and interaction with all service suppliers are kept in good standing and that the service requirement is not compromised
- Ensure that Load log preparation (or equivalent One Network data requirement) is completed on a weekly basis and communicated to the Lead Logistics Provider
- Quarterly and annual volume forecasts to the Lead Logistics Provider
- Assist with budget preparation – volumes and cost
- Ensure weekly/monthly invoicing is processed and that all financial accruals are done
- Plan and execute weekly DRP plan
- Any ad hoc bulk distribution requirements (excluding site requirements)
- Ensure that planned requirements are executed on time
- Ensure that all capacity shortfalls are sourced if the Lead Logistics Provider cannot assist
REQUIREMENTS:
Educational Qualification:
- Completed/studying towards a Diploma/Degree in Logistics, Warehousing & Supply Chain
Knowledge and Experience:
- Min of 5 years Primary transport planning experience within a FMCG environment
- Excellent Computer Skills, specifically Excel and good working knowledge in an ERP system preferably MFGPro
- Working experience in transport supplier management and relationships
- Good intercompany relationship management
- Strong adherence to procedures and be able to work within a set of rules as determined for the primary distribution requirement
Behavioural Attributes:
- Strong communication and team working skills
- Confident and able to perform under pressure
-
Drive for Results/ Accountability
-
Action Orientated
- Perseverance
- Priority setting
TECHNICAL/FUNCTIONAL SKILL:
- Able to analyze information and identify key trends and conclusions
- Understands month-end/quarter-end responsibilities and communicate in advance
- Able to understand risks associated with area of responsibility e.g. critical suppliers, Specific product shipping and stacking requirements, quality issues, safety stock levels, lead times, customer critical replenishment
- Able to implement standard solutions to problems as well as customized solutions, where required
- Make data-driven decisions to allocate inventory correctly, as defined by inventory strategies and service requirements
Applications for this position close on the 25th May 2021.
Desired Skills:
- Logistics Management
- Transport Planning
- MFGPro
- Operations and Logistics
- Distribution Planning
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Distribution / Courier Service