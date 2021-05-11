Primary Distribution Planner at Twinsaver

Twinsaver is looking for a Primary Distribution Planner, reporting into the Group Logistics Manager

MAIN PURPOSE:

To efficiently plan all inter-regional Long Haul services (Warehouse to Warehouse, Warehouse to customer DC & bulk transshipment loads as well as ad-hoc load requirements), to ensure that sufficient stock levels are maintained as per the safety stock requirements in conjunction with regional warehouses, ensuring full compliance to all Company Standard Operating Procedures, statutory OSH Act requirements.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES:

Planning and execution of Primary Distribution Planning

Ensure that the day to day relationship and interaction with all service suppliers are kept in good standing and that the service requirement is not compromised

Ensure that Load log preparation (or equivalent One Network data requirement) is completed on a weekly basis and communicated to the Lead Logistics Provider

Quarterly and annual volume forecasts to the Lead Logistics Provider

Assist with budget preparation – volumes and cost

Ensure weekly/monthly invoicing is processed and that all financial accruals are done

Plan and execute weekly DRP plan

Any ad hoc bulk distribution requirements (excluding site requirements)

Ensure that planned requirements are executed on time

Ensure that all capacity shortfalls are sourced if the Lead Logistics Provider cannot assist

REQUIREMENTS:

Educational Qualification:

Completed/studying towards a Diploma/Degree in Logistics, Warehousing & Supply Chain

Knowledge and Experience:

Min of 5 years Primary transport planning experience within a FMCG environment

Excellent Computer Skills, specifically Excel and good working knowledge in an ERP system preferably MFGPro

Working experience in transport supplier management and relationships

Good intercompany relationship management

Strong adherence to procedures and be able to work within a set of rules as determined for the primary distribution requirement

Behavioural Attributes:

Strong communication and team working skills

Confident and able to perform under pressure

Drive for Results/ Accountability

Action Orientated

Perseverance

Priority setting

TECHNICAL/FUNCTIONAL SKILL:

Able to analyze information and identify key trends and conclusions

Understands month-end/quarter-end responsibilities and communicate in advance

Able to understand risks associated with area of responsibility e.g. critical suppliers, Specific product shipping and stacking requirements, quality issues, safety stock levels, lead times, customer critical replenishment

Able to implement standard solutions to problems as well as customized solutions, where required

Make data-driven decisions to allocate inventory correctly, as defined by inventory strategies and service requirements

Applications for this position close on the 25th May 2021.

Desired Skills:

Logistics Management

Transport Planning

MFGPro

Operations and Logistics

Distribution Planning

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Distribution / Courier Service

