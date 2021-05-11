Procurement Buyer at TE Maintenance

Senior Buyer / Procurement Co-ordinator position opportunity at TE Maintenance workshop

– Sasolburg branch.

To coordinate the process and control of all procurement and fleet management.

Job Description:

Issue job cards, inspection sheets and time sheets

Control costing and summarize monthly

Process Invoicing / credit notes and monthly reports

Contact suppliers for quotes and collect orders

Issue Requisitions, Purchase orders

Maintain Job card register, Vehicle and HP Unit service Log

Data Capturing & general admin

Handling client queries

Monthly reports

Filing & ad hoc admin duties

Desired Skills:

Must be familiar with procurement processes

Fully computer literate (MS Office, Excel Advanced, Word, PowerPoint)

Fluent in English – Written and spoken

Good people skills

Good negotiation skill

Code 8 driver’s license

Good knowledge of general admin systems and processes

Must have 5 year trade experience in similar environment

Fair Knowledge of mechanical accessories an advantage

Familiar with fleet management processes

Organized and deadline driven individual required.

Hard worker with a friendly personality. Team player.

Must be able to work under pressure.

Excellent communication skills and professional appearance.

Attention to detail.

Own Transport

Must be able to work overtime as and when required.

Send CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Purchasing & Procurement

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

TE Maintenance PTY Ltd is a established maintenance company based in Sasolburg and Secunda, that focuses mainly on repairs, servicing and maintenance of HP & UHP Pumps, trucks, vehicles etc.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

