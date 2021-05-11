Procurement Buyer at TE Maintenance

Senior Buyer / Procurement Co-ordinator position opportunity at TE Maintenance workshop
– Sasolburg branch.
To coordinate the process and control of all procurement and fleet management.
Job Description:
- Issue job cards, inspection sheets and time sheets
- Control costing and summarize monthly
- Process Invoicing / credit notes and monthly reports
- Contact suppliers for quotes and collect orders
- Issue Requisitions, Purchase orders
- Maintain Job card register, Vehicle and HP Unit service Log
- Data Capturing & general admin
- Handling client queries
- Monthly reports
- Filing & ad hoc admin duties
Desired Skills:
- Must be familiar with procurement processes
- Fully computer literate (MS Office, Excel Advanced, Word, PowerPoint)
- Fluent in English – Written and spoken
- Good people skills
- Good negotiation skill
- Code 8 driver’s license
- Good knowledge of general admin systems and processes
- Must have 5 year trade experience in similar environment
- Fair Knowledge of mechanical accessories an advantage
- Familiar with fleet management processes
Organized and deadline driven individual required.
Hard worker with a friendly personality. Team player.
Must be able to work under pressure.
Excellent communication skills and professional appearance.
Attention to detail.
Own Transport
Must be able to work overtime as and when required.
Send CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Purchasing & Procurement
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
TE Maintenance PTY Ltd is a established maintenance company based in Sasolburg and Secunda, that focuses mainly on repairs, servicing and maintenance of HP & UHP Pumps, trucks, vehicles etc.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund