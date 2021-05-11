Product Marketing Manager (Monitoring and IT) at Fourier Recruitment

Top Corporate Company based in Sandton that Specialises in Medical Capital Equipment Seeks Product MarketingManager – (Monitoring and IT) , will report into the Head of Marketing Medical SA The Marketing Manager for Monitoring and IT

Is responsible for the local roll -out of the assigned Medical Systems strategy and the professional in depth application support of the Sales & Service.

Special focus and overall responsibility for the move towards Connected Technologies

Ensure the local input in the global Medical Systems Strategy Monitoring and IT.

Is responsible for Net Sales and Global Gross Profit (GGP) of the assigned Medical Systems in South Africa

Develop and implement local marketing mix strategy for assigned Medical Systems in accordance with regional and local strategy:

Implementation of the global medical systems strategy in the country in line with the relevant segment strategies

Drive business and competitive intelligence with regards to Monitoring and IT for South Africa within the global guidelines and process for business.

Support the local strategy for hospital segment and customer area customer groups.

Ensure Local Medical Systems Monitoring & IT lobbying and the representing of Company at Standardising Committees for key products on local and regional level

Monitoring & IT business planning.

Actively support Sales & Service to drive Net Sales and Global Gross Profit (GGP) of the assigned medical systems:

Support Sales & Service regarding Key Account Management aspects

Define local counteractions to mitigate business risks for the relevant medical systems

Analyse and crosscheck the local sales funnel and unit forecasting. Win/Loss, installed base and funnel analysis and act if required;

Identify and drive local marketing mix measures to ensure performance according to plan. Set priorities for action; implement and follow up actions

Support product approvals / regulatory affairs

Support field corrective actions.

Drive tender process, complete and oversee tenders.

Provide input for the Global Monitoring & IT Strategy:

Ensure aligned & consolidated local input in the global Monitoring & IT Strategy in collaboration with the Global Product Manager regarding designing the CRS as well as CPM & Field Trail execution.

Actively support the Global Product Manager in defining new products and corresponding service solutions in close cooperation with the Manager Service as well as phase out of products in close cooperation with Sales & Service and operations

Operational marketing and Sales & Service support for assigned Medical Systems:

Actively manage the local Launch in close cooperation with the other Marketing functions, Sales & Service and Operations locally as well as the Communication and Sales Marketing teams in the development and execution of the local marketing plans.

Has to work in close cooperation with the IT Specialist for Connected Technologies

Responsible for the portfolio management

Provide application and technical product support to the local Sales and Service organizations

Design and execution of regular sales application trainings

Organise local events based on technique and therapy to support companysolutions

Collect competitive information, understand user sensitivity and inform sales

To give the critical differentiator to the user that will influence the decision

Provide information to the sales force about user habits; needs or recommendations

Minimum Requirements

Diploma or Degree in Marketing or similar degree or experience

Minimum of 3 years work experience in Product Management in a similar environment

Preferably medical experience or background , either clinical or technical

Relevant Product and market knowledge

Strong Analytical thinking

Strong in designing profitable business plans for related application

Computer skills

Deadline driven

High Attention to detail

Excellent communication skills especially in Business English

Excellent presentation skills

Overall medical / hospital IT understanding

Overall project management understanding

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid / Pension /Provident Annual Bonus if sales Targets are met

Company Cell phone

Car Allowance include in the CTC

