Product Marketing Manager (Monitoring and IT) at Fourier Recruitment

Top Corporate Company based in Sandton that Specialises in Medical Capital Equipment Seeks Product MarketingManager – (Monitoring and IT) , will report into the Head of Marketing Medical SA The Marketing Manager for Monitoring and IT
- Is responsible for the local roll -out of the assigned Medical Systems strategy and the professional in depth application support of the Sales & Service.
- Special focus and overall responsibility for the move towards Connected Technologies
- Ensure the local input in the global Medical Systems Strategy Monitoring and IT.
- Is responsible for Net Sales and Global Gross Profit (GGP) of the assigned Medical Systems in South Africa
Develop and implement local marketing mix strategy for assigned Medical Systems in accordance with regional and local strategy:
- Implementation of the global medical systems strategy in the country in line with the relevant segment strategies
- Drive business and competitive intelligence with regards to Monitoring and IT for South Africa within the global guidelines and process for business.
- Support the local strategy for hospital segment and customer area customer groups.
- Ensure Local Medical Systems Monitoring & IT lobbying and the representing of Company at Standardising Committees for key products on local and regional level
- Monitoring & IT business planning.
Actively support Sales & Service to drive Net Sales and Global Gross Profit (GGP) of the assigned medical systems:
- Support Sales & Service regarding Key Account Management aspects
- Define local counteractions to mitigate business risks for the relevant medical systems
- Analyse and crosscheck the local sales funnel and unit forecasting. Win/Loss, installed base and funnel analysis and act if required;
- Identify and drive local marketing mix measures to ensure performance according to plan. Set priorities for action; implement and follow up actions
- Support product approvals / regulatory affairs
- Support field corrective actions.
- Drive tender process, complete and oversee tenders.
Provide input for the Global Monitoring & IT Strategy:
- Ensure aligned & consolidated local input in the global Monitoring & IT Strategy in collaboration with the Global Product Manager regarding designing the CRS as well as CPM & Field Trail execution.
- Actively support the Global Product Manager in defining new products and corresponding service solutions in close cooperation with the Manager Service as well as phase out of products in close cooperation with Sales & Service and operations
Operational marketing and Sales & Service support for assigned Medical Systems:
- Actively manage the local Launch in close cooperation with the other Marketing functions, Sales & Service and Operations locally as well as the Communication and Sales Marketing teams in the development and execution of the local marketing plans.
- Has to work in close cooperation with the IT Specialist for Connected Technologies
- Responsible for the portfolio management
- Provide application and technical product support to the local Sales and Service organizations
- Design and execution of regular sales application trainings
- Organise local events based on technique and therapy to support companysolutions
- Collect competitive information, understand user sensitivity and inform sales
- To give the critical differentiator to the user that will influence the decision
- Provide information to the sales force about user habits; needs or recommendations
Minimum Requirements
- Diploma or Degree in Marketing or similar degree or experience
- Minimum of 3 years work experience in Product Management in a similar environment
- Preferably medical experience or background , either clinical or technical
- Relevant Product and market knowledge
- Strong Analytical thinking
- Strong in designing profitable business plans for related application
- Computer skills
- Deadline driven
- High Attention to detail
- Excellent communication skills especially in Business English
- Excellent presentation skills
- Overall medical / hospital IT understanding
- Overall project management understanding
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid / Pension /Provident Annual Bonus if sales Targets are met
- Company Cell phone
- Car Allowance include in the CTC