Production Coordinator at Headhunters

Our client in the manufacturing industry based in East London is currently looking to employ a Production Coordinator.
Responsibilities:
- Act as a communication champion to ensure the drive for positive employee relations is maintained.
- Ensure that the company Vision and Mission is upheld at all levels.
- Responsible for the adherence to BOS (QMS) and other production related procedures.
- High focus on quality including IPPM and RPPM
- Maintain a high focus on achieving Plant 5s requirements
- Control labour efficiency to achieve goals
- Ensure all team members are multi skilled trained in areas of responsibility.
- Must be able to work closely with various support departments.
- Ensures adequate manning and training to execute operational targets.
- Coordinate production methods and systems to evaluate and improve operating efficiencies while ensuring that potential cost savings are achieved.
- Must have a high CI focus
- Maintain/control all required administration for the department including root cause analysis, action plans etc.
- Responsible for the coordination of all production and related activities to meet customer requirements.
- Management of subordinates against the performance management system.
- Implementation and maintenance of 5S housekeeping principles.
- Must carry our LPA, 5S audits as requested.
- Verification that the process implemented can achieve the customers targets.
- Carry out Process audits and working towards continuously improving Quality ratings.
Requirements:
- Production or Engineering Diploma/Degree or any other related qualification (NQF level 5)
- 5 years supervisory experience
- Knowledge of process layouts and once piece flow methodology
- Advanced computer literacy
