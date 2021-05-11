Production Coordinator at Headhunters

Our client in the manufacturing industry based in East London is currently looking to employ a Production Coordinator.

Responsibilities:

Act as a communication champion to ensure the drive for positive employee relations is maintained.

Ensure that the company Vision and Mission is upheld at all levels.

Responsible for the adherence to BOS (QMS) and other production related procedures.

High focus on quality including IPPM and RPPM

Maintain a high focus on achieving Plant 5s requirements

Control labour efficiency to achieve goals

Ensure all team members are multi skilled trained in areas of responsibility.

Must be able to work closely with various support departments.

Ensures adequate manning and training to execute operational targets.

Coordinate production methods and systems to evaluate and improve operating efficiencies while ensuring that potential cost savings are achieved.

Must have a high CI focus

Maintain/control all required administration for the department including root cause analysis, action plans etc.

Responsible for the coordination of all production and related activities to meet customer requirements.

Management of subordinates against the performance management system.

Implementation and maintenance of 5S housekeeping principles.

Must carry our LPA, 5S audits as requested.

Verification that the process implemented can achieve the customers targets.

Carry out Process audits and working towards continuously improving Quality ratings.

Requirements:

Production or Engineering Diploma/Degree or any other related qualification (NQF level 5)

5 years supervisory experience

Knowledge of process layouts and once piece flow methodology

Advanced computer literacy

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

