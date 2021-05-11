Production Coordinator at Headhunters

May 11, 2021

Our client in the manufacturing industry based in East London is currently looking to employ a Production Coordinator.

Responsibilities:

  • Act as a communication champion to ensure the drive for positive employee relations is maintained.
  • Ensure that the company Vision and Mission is upheld at all levels.
  • Responsible for the adherence to BOS (QMS) and other production related procedures.
  • High focus on quality including IPPM and RPPM
  • Maintain a high focus on achieving Plant 5s requirements
  • Control labour efficiency to achieve goals
  • Ensure all team members are multi skilled trained in areas of responsibility.
  • Must be able to work closely with various support departments.
  • Ensures adequate manning and training to execute operational targets.
  • Coordinate production methods and systems to evaluate and improve operating efficiencies while ensuring that potential cost savings are achieved.
  • Must have a high CI focus
  • Maintain/control all required administration for the department including root cause analysis, action plans etc.
  • Responsible for the coordination of all production and related activities to meet customer requirements.
  • Management of subordinates against the performance management system.
  • Implementation and maintenance of 5S housekeeping principles.
  • Must carry our LPA, 5S audits as requested.
  • Verification that the process implemented can achieve the customers targets.
  • Carry out Process audits and working towards continuously improving Quality ratings.

Requirements:

  • Production or Engineering Diploma/Degree or any other related qualification (NQF level 5)
  • 5 years supervisory experience
  • Knowledge of process layouts and once piece flow methodology
  • Advanced computer literacy

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

Learn more/Apply for this position