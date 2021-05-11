Public Health Specialist

May 11, 2021

An opportunity for a Public Health Specialist to be based in Gauteng – Centurion
PERMANENT POSITION

Responsibilities :

  • Promote strong technical implementation and program management
  • Facilitate a culture of using routine evidence for timely programmatic decision-making
  • Develop strategic plans based on what funders, government and S-N requires
  • Write operational protocols for new programmes or extensions of the current ones
  • Monitor and evaluate progress toward goals/targets/outcomes
  • Initiate development of new programmes and innovations in ongoing programmes
  • Develop and ensure that effective and efficient systems and process are in place to support delivery of high quality care and prevention services
  • Ensure all reporting obligations are met
  • Disseminate program evaluation and/or research findings and communicate all findings to key stakeholders (i.e., government or funders)
  • Provide guidance to all programmes including the development and management of operational procedures
  • Contribute to research programmes and activities related to programme areas
  • Ensure the quality and effectiveness of all programmes

Requirements :

  • 7+ years practical public health and/or clinical work experience in the areas of HIV and Sexual Reproductive Health technical program design and implementation.
  • MBChB or Masters degree in Public Health a must, MD preferred.
  • Minimum 5 years staff management experience and a demonstrated affinity for working through others and strengthening the capacity of teams to assume higher levels of responsibility over time.
  • Demonstrated expertise in designing/implementing integrated HIV/SRH/Behavioural clinical service delivery programs.
  • Demonstrated experience working on donor funded programs and familiarity with other international donors such as USAID, CDC, and the Global Fund
  • Research experience in public health services, preferably in HIV and/or SRH
  • Exceptional communication skills and the ability to convey information to various audiences, including a range of cultures and backgrounds
  • Ability to garner trust among project team and stakeholders

Only Candidates that meet the above requirements will be considered for this position.

Learn more/Apply for this position