An opportunity for a Public Health Specialist to be based in Gauteng – Centurion

PERMANENT POSITION

Responsibilities :

Promote strong technical implementation and program management

Facilitate a culture of using routine evidence for timely programmatic decision-making

Develop strategic plans based on what funders, government and S-N requires

Write operational protocols for new programmes or extensions of the current ones

Monitor and evaluate progress toward goals/targets/outcomes

Initiate development of new programmes and innovations in ongoing programmes

Develop and ensure that effective and efficient systems and process are in place to support delivery of high quality care and prevention services

Ensure all reporting obligations are met

Disseminate program evaluation and/or research findings and communicate all findings to key stakeholders (i.e., government or funders)

Provide guidance to all programmes including the development and management of operational procedures

Contribute to research programmes and activities related to programme areas

Ensure the quality and effectiveness of all programmes

Requirements :

7+ years practical public health and/or clinical work experience in the areas of HIV and Sexual Reproductive Health technical program design and implementation.

MBChB or Masters degree in Public Health a must, MD preferred.

Minimum 5 years staff management experience and a demonstrated affinity for working through others and strengthening the capacity of teams to assume higher levels of responsibility over time.

Demonstrated expertise in designing/implementing integrated HIV/SRH/Behavioural clinical service delivery programs.

Demonstrated experience working on donor funded programs and familiarity with other international donors such as USAID, CDC, and the Global Fund

Research experience in public health services, preferably in HIV and/or SRH

Exceptional communication skills and the ability to convey information to various audiences, including a range of cultures and backgrounds

Ability to garner trust among project team and stakeholders

Only Candidates that meet the above requirements will be considered for this position.

