QA ENGINEER at Reverside

Banking Sector Requires QA Engineer. SA National Only
- Checking if the product complies with the requirements
- Assessing risks
- Planning ideas to improve product quality
- Planning tests
- Analyzing the test results
The QA specialization comprises many functions so there are certain sub-specializations such as quality control, software testing, and others. Lets describe the particularities of these sub directions of QA.The main goal of QA engineers is to prevent defects.Quality Control specialists, in their turn, analyze the test results and find mistakes. They are responsible for identifying and eliminating defects in a product (or, in other words, these engineers make sure that developers get the results they expect).
Responsibilities:
- Analyze and clarification of requirements with a customer or a business analyst
- Plan the process of testing
- Write test cases (test scripts)
- Conduct functional testing
- Identify problem areas, add them to a tracking system
- Discuss fixes with developers
- Track the life cycle of errors
- Re-test fixed defects
- Analyze testing
- Optimize the testing process
- Analyze the teamwork processes
- Improve processes
- Maintain the test documentation
About The Employer:
3 – 6 years testing experience
Working experience in functional, system, integration and regression testing.
At least 3 years working experience on
Banking Apps (one (1) role) / Web (two (2) roles).
Experience working in an Agile environment (Advantageous).
Testing certification (Advantageous).
Good Communication Skills Verbal & Written)
Sound Knowledge of the banking domain (Retail and business banking)
Ability to work from home/off shore with minimal supervision / connectivity issues
Payments Experience (Advantageous)
Candidates from previously disadvantaged candidates (i.e. African, Indian & Coloured) will be given first preference
Tech stack :
Zara,Conference, qcalm, JAVA, USSB, cheque banking, web, banking domain, jira, test rail