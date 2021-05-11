QA ENGINEER at Reverside

Banking Sector Requires QA Engineer. SA National Only

Checking if the product complies with the requirements

Assessing risks

Planning ideas to improve product quality

Planning tests

Analyzing the test results

The QA specialization comprises many functions so there are certain sub-specializations such as quality control, software testing, and others. Lets describe the particularities of these sub directions of QA.The main goal of QA engineers is to prevent defects.Quality Control specialists, in their turn, analyze the test results and find mistakes. They are responsible for identifying and eliminating defects in a product (or, in other words, these engineers make sure that developers get the results they expect).

The QA specialization comprises many functions so there are certain sub-specializations such as quality control, software testing, and others. Lets describe the particularities of these sub directions of QA.The main goal of QA engineers is to prevent defects.Quality Control specialists, in their turn, analyze the test results and find mistakes. They are responsible for identifying and eliminating defects in a product (or, in other words, these engineers make sure that developers get the results they expect).Responsibilities:

Analyze and clarification of requirements with a customer or a business analyst

Plan the process of testing

Write test cases (test scripts)

Conduct functional testing

Identify problem areas, add them to a tracking system

Discuss fixes with developers

Track the life cycle of errors

Re-test fixed defects

Analyze testing

Optimize the testing process

Analyze the teamwork processes

Improve processes

Maintain the test documentation

About The Employer:

3 – 6 years testing experience

Working experience in functional, system, integration and regression testing.

At least 3 years working experience on

Banking Apps (one (1) role) / Web (two (2) roles).

Experience working in an Agile environment (Advantageous).

Testing certification (Advantageous).

Good Communication Skills Verbal & Written)

Sound Knowledge of the banking domain (Retail and business banking)

Ability to work from home/off shore with minimal supervision / connectivity issues

Payments Experience (Advantageous)

Candidates from previously disadvantaged candidates (i.e. African, Indian & Coloured) will be given first preference

Tech stack :

Zara,Conference, qcalm, JAVA, USSB, cheque banking, web, banking domain, jira, test rail

