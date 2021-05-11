Quality Assurance Officer

Our client, a manufacturing concern based in Durban seeks an experienced Quality Assurance Officer to join their team, based in Durban. The successful incumbent will be required to to build upon this reputation with an unwavering commitment to meticulous detail. The ideal candidate is an exceptionally organized, methodical professional with the experience necessary to take the products to the next level with respect to accuracy, security, and safety. The person will be charged with maintaining QA for all products that safeguards the quality of products for both the company and it’s complete customer base guaranteeing quality and up to date compliancy for the complete product range. Although based in S.A. this role will oversee Quality Management on a global level whilst dealing directly with offices in the U.K. In this role you will actively support all departments, in particular the New Product Development team from product research through to launch.

Objectives of this Role

Interpret, build upon, and comply with company quality assurance standards for food and non-food.

Carefully maintain complaint and nonconformance processing through records and tracking systems, including root cause and corrective actions

Document quality assurance activities with supplier audits.

Develop new standards for compliancy, with improvements as needed, across all product lines.

Ensure that the final product observes the company’s quality standards.

Further develop and maintain up to date company-wide product compliancy.

Maintain up to date specifications and nutritional information for both food and non-food product ranges.

Job Description

Ensure incoming products conform to quality conformance for specifications and quality deliverables.

Assist in tracking and reporting product compliancy in support of Environmental Health and Health and Safety goals and New product Development.

Analyse and investigate product complaints or reported quality issues to ensure closure in accordance with company guidelines and external regulatory requirements.

Develop proper documentation of all nutritional and specification complaints, with successful detection and resolution of these problems.

Continually analyse up and coming new regulations and prepare for their introduction within expected timescales to maintain accurately labelled and compliant products.

Skills and Qualifications

The successful individual will display:

Superb computer competence and ability to use the company ERP system.

Sound knowledge and experience in all Food Safety Regs. especially the EU.

An accurate knowledge of Food label requirements, EU 1169/2011 being essential.

The ability to liaise with our 3rd party translation service companies to deliver regulation conforming and accurately translated labels.

Export experience into various markets (EU, USA, UAE, ASIA).

Ability to work closely with 3rd party testing houses to maintain up to date product compliancy and safety.

A Knowledge of quality assurance terminology, methods, and tools.

The ability to create, maintain and update product technical information sheets for non-food and food items, with the intention of multi-lingual translation and easy access for all stakeholders.

Bilingual skills would be an advantage.

Attention to detail and ability to problem solve.

Good time management.

Multitasking of responsibilities.

Excellent written and verbal communication.

An ability to work as part of a long-distance team.

Desired Skills:

Quality Assurance

Quality

food quality

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Quality Control

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position