A key client is seeking to recruit a Quality Inspector for their Johannesburg site:
Minimum Requirements:
- ND/Degree in Building/Civil Engineering from a reputable University
- Postgraduate degree, Diploma or further formal training in Construction Contracts is advantageous
- Registration with ECSA, SACPCMP or PMI (as PMP) is advantageous
- Experience in Building and Civil Construction and/or Maintenance Projects is vital
- Minimum of 8 years’ post graduate experience in the field of construction supervision, construction, and contract administration, with a strong bias to multi-disciplinary projects
- Must have valid drivers’ license.
- Considerable experience and working knowledge of NEC, JBCC and GCC contract conditions, regulations, Programme and Risk Management and cost control including forecasting, actual cost, and value reporting
- Proficiency in Microsoft Packages (MS Project, Excel, Word etc)
- Good knowledge of specifications and testing regime relevant to general civil engineering
- Excellent communication, people, and team management skills
- Ability to challenge designs and resolve problems to conclusion
- Ability to demonstrate the right behaviours and lead the team to ensure the culture is in line with our Company values
- Ability to demonstrate the right behaviours and motivate and lead the team in line with the Company culture, ensuring high standards of compliance.
Project/duties:
- Site Management
- Ensure the commercial performance of the contract is maximised
- Assume overall responsibility for the successful delivery of projects
- Deliver the work safely and without environmental incidents
- Deliver the work to the specified quality without defects
- Ensure production and implementation of Project Plans, Risk Assessments and Method Statements (RAMS) Inspection and Test Plan in line with Company procedures
- Produce and manage the project programme and produce a 2 to 6 weeks look ahead Produce procurement schedule, and liaise with the procurement department to ensure sites have adequate resources to complete the tasks.
- Undertake an ambassadorial role representing the business to customers, public and official bodies
- Deliver product to customer satisfaction
- Produce good quality, accurate monthly reports for the Client and internally
- Chair site meetings in line with Company procedures
- Customers and stakeholders
- Subcontractors and suppliers
- Site teams and support departments.
Interested candidates should send their CVs to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- NEC
- JBCC
- GCC
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma