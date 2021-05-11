Quality Inspector

May 11, 2021

A key client is seeking to recruit a Quality Inspector for their Johannesburg site:

Minimum Requirements:

  • ND/Degree in Building/Civil Engineering from a reputable University
  • Postgraduate degree, Diploma or further formal training in Construction Contracts is advantageous
  • Registration with ECSA, SACPCMP or PMI (as PMP) is advantageous
  • Experience in Building and Civil Construction and/or Maintenance Projects is vital
  • Minimum of 8 years’ post graduate experience in the field of construction supervision, construction, and contract administration, with a strong bias to multi-disciplinary projects
  • Must have valid drivers’ license.
  • Considerable experience and working knowledge of NEC, JBCC and GCC contract conditions, regulations, Programme and Risk Management and cost control including forecasting, actual cost, and value reporting
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Packages (MS Project, Excel, Word etc)
  • Good knowledge of specifications and testing regime relevant to general civil engineering
  • Excellent communication, people, and team management skills
  • Ability to challenge designs and resolve problems to conclusion
  • Ability to demonstrate the right behaviours and lead the team to ensure the culture is in line with our Company values
  • Ability to demonstrate the right behaviours and motivate and lead the team in line with the Company culture, ensuring high standards of compliance.

Project/duties:

  • Site Management
  • Ensure the commercial performance of the contract is maximised
  • Assume overall responsibility for the successful delivery of projects
  • Deliver the work safely and without environmental incidents
  • Deliver the work to the specified quality without defects
  • Ensure production and implementation of Project Plans, Risk Assessments and Method Statements (RAMS) Inspection and Test Plan in line with Company procedures
  • Produce and manage the project programme and produce a 2 to 6 weeks look ahead Produce procurement schedule, and liaise with the procurement department to ensure sites have adequate resources to complete the tasks.
  • Undertake an ambassadorial role representing the business to customers, public and official bodies
  • Deliver product to customer satisfaction
  • Produce good quality, accurate monthly reports for the Client and internally
  • Chair site meetings in line with Company procedures
  • Customers and stakeholders
  • Subcontractors and suppliers
  • Site teams and support departments.

Interested candidates should send their CVs to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • NEC
  • JBCC
  • GCC

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position