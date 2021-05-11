QUOTE SPECIALIST at Universal Healthcare

The Quote Specialist position is in Universal Corporate Wellness (Pty) Ltd (UCW). The Quote Specialist will be responsible for the costing and quoting of all corporate wellness services, the compilation of the annual budget and the monitoring of company revenue – in collaboration with the various SBUs and the MD. The Quote Specialist will also check the proposal/quotation document against the costing tools to ensure completeness, profitability and accuracy. In addition, the Quote Specialist will be responsible for creating new costing models and refining existing costing models. The Quote Specialist will work closely with the Financial Department in Universal Healthcare Services (Pty) Ltd.

This position supports the MD who needs to ensure that UCW operates on a profitable basis.

Reporting structure

The Quote Specialist will report to the Managing Director: Corporate Wellness.

Duties and responsibilities

Understand the various services within Universal Corporate Wellness (UCW) (training will be provided)

Develop costing models and quoting tools for new services

Refine existing costing models

Check costing assumptions of SBUs to ensure that those assumptions are sound and valid

Update quoting tools annually to accommodate CPI, increases from service providers and other costs

Review prepared costing against proposals to ensure accuracy and completeness

Preparation and review of tender costing to ensure accuracy and completeness and obtaining sign off from the Finance Department

Ensuring revenue is accounted for by Finance

Analysis of monthly Income statement

Assist Finance Debtors with the management of Debtors Age Analysis including debtors queries

Preparation of Return-On-Investments for UCW services offered

Compiling and submission of UCW annual budget

Updating of related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) annually

Review and payment approval of Service Provider invoices

Other general finance related input as required

Experience and qualifications required

Background and a minimum of five years experience in Finance is essential

Tertiary Finance related qualification e.g. BCom degree

Knowledge and understanding of corporate and occupational health and wellness services will be an advantage

Language requirements

Be able to speak, write, read and comprehend fluently in English

Computer literacy

Proficiency in the following programmes is required:

MS Excel Advanced (VERY IMPORTANT)

MS Word

MS Outlook

MS PowerPoint

Work Requirements

Should have a valid driver’s license and own transport

Should be willing to work after hours if required

Staff function relationships

The Quote Specialist will have a direct working relationship with the following:

SBU heads within the Corporate Wellness team

MD of UCW

Finance team

Other attributes required

Good people skills and a team player

Detail orientated

In-depth understanding of the services (training will be provided)

Innovative (e.g. to automate quoting tools)

Performance driven

Committed

Energetic

Punctual

Passionate

Positions available in:

Sunninghill Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

Good verbal and written communication

Excel Spreadsheets

People Skills

Attention to detail

Good with numbers

