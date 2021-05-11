QUOTE SPECIALIST at Universal Healthcare

The Quote Specialist position is in Universal Corporate Wellness (Pty) Ltd (UCW). The Quote Specialist will be responsible for the costing and quoting of all corporate wellness services, the compilation of the annual budget and the monitoring of company revenue – in collaboration with the various SBUs and the MD. The Quote Specialist will also check the proposal/quotation document against the costing tools to ensure completeness, profitability and accuracy. In addition, the Quote Specialist will be responsible for creating new costing models and refining existing costing models. The Quote Specialist will work closely with the Financial Department in Universal Healthcare Services (Pty) Ltd.
This position supports the MD who needs to ensure that UCW operates on a profitable basis.
Reporting structure
- The Quote Specialist will report to the Managing Director: Corporate Wellness.
Duties and responsibilities
- Understand the various services within Universal Corporate Wellness (UCW) (training will be provided)
- Develop costing models and quoting tools for new services
- Refine existing costing models
- Check costing assumptions of SBUs to ensure that those assumptions are sound and valid
- Update quoting tools annually to accommodate CPI, increases from service providers and other costs
- Review prepared costing against proposals to ensure accuracy and completeness
- Preparation and review of tender costing to ensure accuracy and completeness and obtaining sign off from the Finance Department
- Ensuring revenue is accounted for by Finance
- Analysis of monthly Income statement
- Assist Finance Debtors with the management of Debtors Age Analysis including debtors queries
- Preparation of Return-On-Investments for UCW services offered
- Compiling and submission of UCW annual budget
- Updating of related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) annually
- Review and payment approval of Service Provider invoices
- Other general finance related input as required
Experience and qualifications required
- Background and a minimum of five years experience in Finance is essential
- Tertiary Finance related qualification e.g. BCom degree
- Knowledge and understanding of corporate and occupational health and wellness services will be an advantage
Language requirements
- Be able to speak, write, read and comprehend fluently in English
Computer literacy
Proficiency in the following programmes is required:
- MS Excel Advanced (VERY IMPORTANT)
- MS Word
- MS Outlook
- MS PowerPoint
Work Requirements
- Should have a valid driver’s license and own transport
- Should be willing to work after hours if required
Staff function relationships
The Quote Specialist will have a direct working relationship with the following:
- SBU heads within the Corporate Wellness team
- MD of UCW
- Finance team
Other attributes required
- Good people skills and a team player
- Detail orientated
- In-depth understanding of the services (training will be provided)
- Innovative (e.g. to automate quoting tools)
- Performance driven
- Committed
- Energetic
- Punctual
- Passionate
Positions available in:
- Sunninghill Johannesburg
The Employment Equity approach of Universal Healthcare broadly aims to:
- Foster diversity in the workplace;
- Promote equal opportunity and fair treatment in employment through the elimination of all forms of unfair discrimination.
Thank you for your interest in working for Universal Healthcare. Kindly note that your application will be reviewed in accordance to the job requirements and the Company will select suitable candidates with cognisance of its Employment Equity policy. Should no response be received within 30 working days from your date of submission, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position, your resume will remain active in our database should you be suitable for positions in future.
Desired Skills:
- Good verbal and written communication
- Excel Spreadsheets
- People Skills
- Attention to detail
- Good with numbers