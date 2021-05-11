Restaurant Supervisor at Burger King

IN – STORE SUPERVISORS – BURGER KING SOUTH AFRICA (RF) (PTY) LTD
A fantastic career opportunity awaits you in this internationally successful Quick Serve Restaurant brand.
Burger King are looking for people with the right attitude and enthusiasm who are passionate about guest satisfaction, enjoy a high paced working environment and up for a challenge.
Be part of the fatest growing fast food brand in South Africa.
As the store supervisor you will assist management in the effective daily running of the store ensuring amongst others and not limited to:
- Customer satisfaction
- Delivery of a quality product
- Health and Safety controls and standards
- Stock control, stock rotation, stock management
- Shift management, rosters
- Operational efficiency
- Adhering to brand standards
- Dealing with guest complaints
- Attending to large deliveries and invoice checking against delivery
Ideally you would possess the following:
- 3 years’ experience in a similar position
- Previous experience in the QSR Industry (min 1-2 years)
- Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)
- A passion for customer service and guest satisfaction
- Ability to motivate and lead a team
- Work in a team environment with minimum supervision
You will require:
- The ability to work irregular hours and / or shifts, weekends and Public holidays
- Clear criminal record
- Clear Credit Record (Will be working with cash/stock or working with finances)
- Numeracy and literacy skills
- POS experience (Micros)
- Drivers’ license (unendorsed) an advantage
- South African citizen
Desired Skills:
- Customer Focus
- Hospitality Industry
- Restaurant service
- Written And Verbal Communication
Desired Work Experience:
- Less than 1 year Restaurant & Bar
- Less than 1 year Team Leader & Supervisor
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric