Restaurant Supervisor at Burger King

IN – STORE SUPERVISORS – BURGER KING SOUTH AFRICA (RF) (PTY) LTD

A fantastic career opportunity awaits you in this internationally successful Quick Serve Restaurant brand.

Burger King are looking for people with the right attitude and enthusiasm who are passionate about guest satisfaction, enjoy a high paced working environment and up for a challenge.

Be part of the fatest growing fast food brand in South Africa.

As the store supervisor you will assist management in the effective daily running of the store ensuring amongst others and not limited to:

Customer satisfaction

Delivery of a quality product

Health and Safety controls and standards

Stock control, stock rotation, stock management

Shift management, rosters

Operational efficiency

Adhering to brand standards

Dealing with guest complaints

Attending to large deliveries and invoice checking against delivery

Ideally you would possess the following:

3 years’ experience in a similar position

Previous experience in the QSR Industry (min 1-2 years)

Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)

A passion for customer service and guest satisfaction

Ability to motivate and lead a team

Work in a team environment with minimum supervision

You will require:

The ability to work irregular hours and / or shifts, weekends and Public holidays

Clear criminal record

Clear Credit Record (Will be working with cash/stock or working with finances)

Numeracy and literacy skills

POS experience (Micros)

Drivers’ license (unendorsed) an advantage

South African citizen

Desired Skills:

Customer Focus

Hospitality Industry

Restaurant service

Written And Verbal Communication

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Restaurant & Bar

Less than 1 year Team Leader & Supervisor

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position