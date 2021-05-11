Retirement Village Manager

May 11, 2021

This is a big home with a care centre, rented accommodation and Privately funded units, with a staff of around 40.

Responsibilities

  • Overall cost effective and efficient management of the Home in accordance with the Company ethos.
  • Supervise staff and sub-contractors and ensure compliance with legislation and Company policies.
  • Liaison with Government Departments.
  • Oversee sale/rental of units and completion of documentation.
  • Oversee the running of the Care Centre and Dementia unit.
  • Co-ordinate maintenance.
  • Ensure social activities for residents.
  • Arrange and attend Local Committee meetings.
  • Enhance the quality of care and support to the residents.

Requirements

Candidates must have a successful track record in senior management, preferably in a service industry, and have above average financial and interpersonal skills, yet be assertive and self-motivated.
Must have excellent communication and people skills.
Computer literacy essential.

Work hours: 40 hours per week – Monday to Friday

Please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • track record in senior management
  • service industry
  • Financial
  • Interpersonal
  • Assertive
  • motivated
  • People Skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

