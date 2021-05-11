Retirement Village Manager

This is a big home with a care centre, rented accommodation and Privately funded units, with a staff of around 40.
Responsibilities
- Overall cost effective and efficient management of the Home in accordance with the Company ethos.
- Supervise staff and sub-contractors and ensure compliance with legislation and Company policies.
- Liaison with Government Departments.
- Oversee sale/rental of units and completion of documentation.
- Oversee the running of the Care Centre and Dementia unit.
- Co-ordinate maintenance.
- Ensure social activities for residents.
- Arrange and attend Local Committee meetings.
- Enhance the quality of care and support to the residents.
Requirements
Candidates must have a successful track record in senior management, preferably in a service industry, and have above average financial and interpersonal skills, yet be assertive and self-motivated.
Must have excellent communication and people skills.
Computer literacy essential.
Work hours: 40 hours per week – Monday to Friday
Please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- track record in senior management
- service industry
- Financial
- Interpersonal
- Assertive
- motivated
- People Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree