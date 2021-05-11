Retirement Village Manager

This is a big home with a care centre, rented accommodation and Privately funded units, with a staff of around 40.

Responsibilities

Overall cost effective and efficient management of the Home in accordance with the Company ethos.

Supervise staff and sub-contractors and ensure compliance with legislation and Company policies.

Liaison with Government Departments.

Oversee sale/rental of units and completion of documentation.

Oversee the running of the Care Centre and Dementia unit.

Co-ordinate maintenance.

Ensure social activities for residents.

Arrange and attend Local Committee meetings.

Enhance the quality of care and support to the residents.

Requirements

Candidates must have a successful track record in senior management, preferably in a service industry, and have above average financial and interpersonal skills, yet be assertive and self-motivated.

Must have excellent communication and people skills.

Computer literacy essential.

Work hours: 40 hours per week – Monday to Friday

Please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

track record in senior management

service industry

Financial

Interpersonal

Assertive

motivated

People Skills

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position