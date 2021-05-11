Retirement Village Manager

May 11, 2021

Smaller home with Privately funded units and rented accommodation and a staff of 6.

Responsibilities

  • Overall cost effective and efficient management of the village in accordance with the Company ethos.
  • Control of expenses in accordance with budget.
  • Oversee Village nursing.
  • Supervision of staff to ensure compliance with legislation and Company policies.
  • Coordination of maintenance and subcontractors.
  • Sale of units and completion of necessary documentation.
  • Arrange and attend Local Committee meetings.
  • Monitoring social activities for residents.
  • Enhance the quality of care and support to the residents

Requirements

Candidates must have a successful track record in senior management, preferably in a service industry, and have above average financial and interpersonal skills, yet be assertive and self motivated.
Must have excellent communications and people skills.
Computer literacy essential.

Work hours: Monday to Friday

Please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • successful track record in senior management
  • service industry
  • financial and interpersonal skills
  • communications and people skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

