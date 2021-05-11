Retirement Village Manager

Smaller home with Privately funded units and rented accommodation and a staff of 6.
Responsibilities
- Overall cost effective and efficient management of the village in accordance with the Company ethos.
- Control of expenses in accordance with budget.
- Oversee Village nursing.
- Supervision of staff to ensure compliance with legislation and Company policies.
- Coordination of maintenance and subcontractors.
- Sale of units and completion of necessary documentation.
- Arrange and attend Local Committee meetings.
- Monitoring social activities for residents.
- Enhance the quality of care and support to the residents
Requirements
Candidates must have a successful track record in senior management, preferably in a service industry, and have above average financial and interpersonal skills, yet be assertive and self motivated.
Must have excellent communications and people skills.
Computer literacy essential.
Work hours: Monday to Friday
Please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- successful track record in senior management
- service industry
- financial and interpersonal skills
- communications and people skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree