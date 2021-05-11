Retirement Village Manager

Smaller home with Privately funded units and rented accommodation and a staff of 6.

Responsibilities

Overall cost effective and efficient management of the village in accordance with the Company ethos.

Control of expenses in accordance with budget.

Oversee Village nursing.

Supervision of staff to ensure compliance with legislation and Company policies.

Coordination of maintenance and subcontractors.

Sale of units and completion of necessary documentation.

Arrange and attend Local Committee meetings.

Monitoring social activities for residents.

Enhance the quality of care and support to the residents

Requirements

Candidates must have a successful track record in senior management, preferably in a service industry, and have above average financial and interpersonal skills, yet be assertive and self motivated.

Must have excellent communications and people skills.

Computer literacy essential.

Work hours: Monday to Friday

