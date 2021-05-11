Sales Agent

Due to massive business growth, we are expanding our sales and leadership team at our Stanger Branch!

You will be responsible for increasing business growth by winning new business sales through new customer procurement within our existing data base. Our business has immense experience within the financial services industry, and we follow a proven system allowing the successful individual the opportunity to grow and develop into a leadership position.

Full training and development into the role will be given.

What’s in it for you?

Uncapped commission

Individual incentives

Opportunity to progress and develop your career

Fun and energetic working environment

Career growth

Leadership opportunity

It will be essential, for you to have the following skills:

A great telephone manner with sound communication skills

A matric certificate/NQF level 4

Success driven, reliable, hardworking and professional

Sales/Telemarketing experience advantageous

Possess Leadership skills

Ability to work on your own as well as in a team

TO APPLY: Send a copy of your CV and Qualifications to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Communication

Telephonic Skills

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Call Centre

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

