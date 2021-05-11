Sales Student Advisor

Generate sales through enquiries received-telephonic, face to face, consultation and online enquiries
– Advice accordingly and register students on courses offered
– Manage and respond to incoming queries for relevant courses
– Make calls to and close all leads Cold and Hot
– Accurately collect data and compile reports relating to marketing
– Collect documents and file contracts
Desired Skills:
- Sales Rep
- communication skills.
- hardworking
- Market Research
- Closing Deals
- sales targets
- Sales Skills
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
International Business School
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Commission