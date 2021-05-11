Sales Student Advisor

May 11, 2021

Generate sales through enquiries received-telephonic, face to face, consultation and online enquiries
– Advice accordingly and register students on courses offered
– Manage and respond to incoming queries for relevant courses
– Make calls to and close all leads Cold and Hot
– Accurately collect data and compile reports relating to marketing
– Collect documents and file contracts

Desired Skills:

  • Sales Rep
  • communication skills.
  • hardworking
  • Market Research
  • Closing Deals
  • sales targets
  • Sales Skills

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

International Business School

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Commission

