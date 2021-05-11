Sales Student Advisor

Generate sales through enquiries received-telephonic, face to face, consultation and online enquiries

– Advice accordingly and register students on courses offered

– Manage and respond to incoming queries for relevant courses

– Make calls to and close all leads Cold and Hot

– Accurately collect data and compile reports relating to marketing

– Collect documents and file contracts

Desired Skills:

Sales Rep

communication skills.

hardworking

Market Research

Closing Deals

sales targets

Sales Skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

International Business School

Employer & Job Benefits:

Commission

