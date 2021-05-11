SAP Basis Lead – 10 Month Contract

Qualification and Experience:

The role requires an individual with a solid background in SAP Basis.

Demonstrates team leadership skills and able to give direction and guidance to other team members

Knowledge & Experience with designing a SAP landscape

SAP Netweaver 7.31+ experience (certification would be an advantage)

SAP Hana Consultant experience (certification would be an advantage)

Pro-active collaboration and stakeholder management will be second nature and a core strength.

Ability to influence internal departments in order to obtain co-operation;

Strong SAP implementation skills, ideally developed through solid experience;

Technically proficient in SAP Hana ECC6

Experience of working cross-culturally and cross -functionally, and ability to adapt personal style to different environments;

Previous experience of supporting integration between SAP Core and other interfaced applications

Experience of working in a fast paced environment with demanding deadlines and a desire to deliver to milestones would be a distinct advantage.

Preferred knowledge of data centre infrastructure to help optimize the SAP system environment, plan and co-ordinate timely delivery.

Good knowledge of homogeneous and Heterogeneous system copies. Optimize system copy / system migration using one of various system copy methods (export/import, DB backup/restore, storage snapshot copy etc)

System build and configuration.

Configure system with solution manager for Early Watch services and technical monitoring

System copy, client copy, upgrade, patching etc.

Performance tuning, troubleshooting, go live support

Interaction with client team and supporting the team through implementation process

Interacting with various other teams during system build and implementation process

Technical & Specialist Knowledge

Solid SAP Basis support/project experience

Sybase and MS SQL experience would be beneficial

Experience and ideally certified for SAP Hana

Experienced with the following SAP/3rd party components: ERP 6.0 EHP 7 (ECC 6.0) on Hana, BW 7.5 with BPC on Hana, PI/Process Orchestration 7.5, Business Objects Data Services 4.2, Business Intelligence 4.2

