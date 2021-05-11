SAP Basis Lead – 10 Month Contract

Qualification and Experience:

  • The role requires an individual with a solid background in SAP Basis.
  • Demonstrates team leadership skills and able to give direction and guidance to other team members
  • Knowledge & Experience with designing a SAP landscape
  • SAP Netweaver 7.31+ experience (certification would be an advantage)
  • SAP Hana Consultant experience (certification would be an advantage)
  • Pro-active collaboration and stakeholder management will be second nature and a core strength.
  • Ability to influence internal departments in order to obtain co-operation;
  • Strong SAP implementation skills, ideally developed through solid experience;
  • Technically proficient in SAP Hana ECC6
  • Experience of working cross-culturally and cross -functionally, and ability to adapt personal style to different environments;
  • Previous experience of supporting integration between SAP Core and other interfaced applications
  • Experience of working in a fast paced environment with demanding deadlines and a desire to deliver to milestones would be a distinct advantage.
  • Preferred knowledge of data centre infrastructure to help optimize the SAP system environment, plan and co-ordinate timely delivery.
  • Good knowledge of homogeneous and Heterogeneous system copies. Optimize system copy / system migration using one of various system copy methods (export/import, DB backup/restore, storage snapshot copy etc)
  • System build and configuration.
  • Configure system with solution manager for Early Watch services and technical monitoring
  • System copy, client copy, upgrade, patching etc.
  • Performance tuning, troubleshooting, go live support
  • Interaction with client team and supporting the team through implementation process
  • Interacting with various other teams during system build and implementation process

Technical & Specialist Knowledge

  • Solid SAP Basis support/project experience
  • Sybase and MS SQL experience would be beneficial
  • Experience and ideally certified for SAP Hana
  • Experienced with the following SAP/3rd party components: ERP 6.0 EHP 7 (ECC 6.0) on Hana, BW 7.5 with BPC on Hana, PI/Process Orchestration 7.5, Business Objects Data Services 4.2, Business Intelligence 4.2

