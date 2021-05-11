Scala Software Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A fast-paced leading online retailer seeks a Scala Software Engineer to join their team. The role will require the individual to define, implement, support and maintain a set of development practices. If youre always hungry to learn with a CAN-DO attitude, then apply now.DUTIES:

Developing systems to manage and optimise delivery.

Working with business to improve processes to allow for more efficiency.

Researching how solutions are being implemented locally and internationally.

Working with the Linux systems and the databases that manage this data.

REQUIREMENTS:

A suitable degree or similar qualification.

Experience in the following programmes / languages: Writing robust, efficient production code SQL database systems Development in a Linux environment

Proficient in a strongly typed language such as Scala, Java or C#

Open to diversifying language skillset.

