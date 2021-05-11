scrum master

Main responsibilities:
- Establishes and manages team cadence throughout delivery lifecycle, facilitation of all scrum ceremonies
- Ensure the development teams are practicing the core agile principles of collaboration, prioritization, team accountability, and visibility.
- Stakeholder management and playback, including product owners, executive sponsors and other external teams
- Work closely with leadership to define product and establish product backlog. Owns delivery roadmap.
- Support execution team with resolution of roadblocks and interdependencies, managing risks and issues.
- Assist with bedding down BI capability operating model (People and process)
- Using agile methodology values, principles, and practices to plan, manage, and deliver solutions.
- Training, mentoring, and supporting scrum teams to follow agile values, principles, and practices.
- Determining and managing tasks, issues, risks, and action items.
- Manage each project’s scope and timeline
- Coordinate sprints, retrospective meetings and daily stand-ups
- Ensure deliverables are up to quality standards at the end of each sprint
- Scheduling and facilitating scrum events, meetings, and decision-making processes.
- Monitoring progress and performance and helping teams to make improvements.
- Planning and organizing demos and product/system testing.
- Ensuring the proper use of collaborative processes and removing impediments for the scrum team.
- Tracking project processes, deliverables, and financials.
- Be the point of contact for external communications as well as prepare and present status reports to stakeholders.
- Coach team members in Agile frameworks
- Facilitate internal communication and effective collaboration
- Work with product owners to handle backlogs and new requests
- Help teams implement changes effectively
- Guide development teams to higher scrum maturity
Minimum Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology, or a relevant field preferred.
- Certified Scrum Master, SAFe preferred.
- 5+ years of experience as a Scrum Master or in a similar role.
- Excellent knowledge of Scrum techniques and artefacts (such as definition of done, user stories, automated testing, backlog refinement)
- Working knowledge of agile methodology, techniques, and frameworks, such as Scrum or Kanban etc. to deliver solutions would be essential
- Degree with 5 to 6 years related experience
- Leadership and management experience. Excellent people and project management skills.
- Strong communication and presentation skills.
- Strong analytical, problem-solving and conflict resolution skills.
- Knowledge of various toolsets such as SAP Hana Studio, SAP Data Services, Informatica Data Quality Suite, Cloudera big data storage and Microsoft Power BI will be advantageous.
- Experience in a Dev Ops environment and leading the development automation
- Hands-on experience with software delivery life cycle and Agile/Scrum delivery management
- Experience in project management/Team lead roles mandatory.
- Experience in delivering BI products preferable
Knowledge and Skills
- Knowledge of scrum principles
- Product development process knowledge
- Agile methodology
- Sprint methodology and project management
- Reporting and Administration
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- scrum master
- SAP Hana Studio
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree