Scrum Master

May 11, 2021

Main responsibilities:

  • Establishes and manages team cadence throughout delivery lifecycle, facilitation of all scrum ceremonies
  • Ensure the development teams are practicing the core agile principles of collaboration, prioritization, team accountability, and visibility.
  • Stakeholder management and playback, including product owners, executive sponsors and other external teams
  • Work closely with leadership to define product and establish product backlog. Owns delivery roadmap.
  • Support execution team with resolution of roadblocks and interdependencies, managing risks and issues.
  • Assist with bedding down BI capability operating model (People and process)
  • Using agile methodology values, principles, and practices to plan, manage, and deliver solutions.
  • Training, mentoring, and supporting scrum teams to follow agile values, principles, and practices.
  • Determining and managing tasks, issues, risks, and action items.
  • Manage each project’s scope and timeline
  • Coordinate sprints, retrospective meetings and daily stand-ups
  • Ensure deliverables are up to quality standards at the end of each sprint
  • Scheduling and facilitating scrum events, meetings, and decision-making processes.
  • Monitoring progress and performance and helping teams to make improvements.
  • Planning and organizing demos and product/system testing.
  • Ensuring the proper use of collaborative processes and removing impediments for the scrum team.
  • Tracking project processes, deliverables, and financials.
  • Be the point of contact for external communications as well as prepare and present status reports to stakeholders.
  • Coach team members in Agile frameworks
  • Facilitate internal communication and effective collaboration
  • Work with product owners to handle backlogs and new requests
  • Help teams implement changes effectively
  • Guide development teams to higher scrum maturity

Minimum Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science, information technology, or a relevant field preferred.
  • Certified Scrum Master, SAFe preferred.
  • 5+ years of experience as a Scrum Master or in a similar role.
  • Excellent knowledge of Scrum techniques and artefacts (such as definition of done, user stories, automated testing, backlog refinement)
  • Working knowledge of agile methodology, techniques, and frameworks, such as Scrum or Kanban etc. to deliver solutions would be essential
  • Degree with 5 to 6 years related experience
  • Leadership and management experience. Excellent people and project management skills.
  • Strong communication and presentation skills.
  • Strong analytical, problem-solving and conflict resolution skills.
  • Knowledge of various toolsets such as SAP Hana Studio, SAP Data Services, Informatica Data Quality Suite, Cloudera big data storage and Microsoft Power BI will be advantageous.
  • Experience in a Dev Ops environment and leading the development automation
  • Hands-on experience with software delivery life cycle and Agile/Scrum delivery management
  • Experience in project management/Team lead roles mandatory.
  • Experience in delivering BI products preferable

Knowledge and Skills

  • Knowledge of scrum principles
  • Product development process knowledge
  • Agile methodology
  • Sprint methodology and project management
  • Reporting and Administration

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • scrum master
  • SAP Hana Studio

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position