Ensure successful implementation of Agile in software projects with improved quality in
accordance with business needs and strategic goals.
- Provide expert level guidance to software project team in terms of process, system, tools,
methods as well as communication, integration and successful team dynamics through
weekly facilitation sessions
- Integrate with diverse stakeholders by engaging and facilitate with multiple divers groups
across a spectrum of wants and needs
Matric / Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate
Certified as Scrum master
Certified Scrum Professional
Certificate of completion in Applying Lean Kanban
Relevance in at least one of the following:
– Scrum Professional
– Scrum Master
– Agile Certified Practitioners (ACP) – PMI
Desired Skills:
- Scrum Master
- Certificate: Project Management
- Agile Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma