Scrum Master

Ensure successful implementation of Agile in software projects with improved quality in

accordance with business needs and strategic goals.

Provide expert level guidance to software project team in terms of process, system, tools,

methods as well as communication, integration and successful team dynamics through

weekly facilitation sessions

Integrate with diverse stakeholders by engaging and facilitate with multiple divers groups

across a spectrum of wants and needs

Matric / Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate

Certified as Scrum master

Certified Scrum Professional

Certificate of completion in Applying Lean Kanban

Relevance in at least one of the following:

– Scrum Professional

– Scrum Master

– Agile Certified Practitioners (ACP) – PMI

Desired Skills:

Certificate: Project Management

Agile Development

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

