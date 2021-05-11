Scrum Master

May 11, 2021

Ensure successful implementation of Agile in software projects with improved quality in
accordance with business needs and strategic goals.

  • Ensure successful implementation of Agile in software projects with improved quality
  • Provide expert level guidance to software project team in terms of process, system, tools,
    methods as well as communication, integration and successful team dynamics through
    weekly facilitation sessions
  • Provide expert guidance to software project team in terms of process, system, tools,
    methods .
  • Ensure communication, integration and successful team dynamics
  • Integrate with diverse stakeholders by engaging and facilitate with multiple divers groups
    across a spectrum of wants and needs
    across a spectrum of wants and needs
  • Engage and facilitate with multiple divers groups across a spectrum of wants and needs

Matric / Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate
Certified as Scrum master
Certified Scrum Professional
Certificate of completion in Applying Lean Kanban

Relevance in at least one of the following:
– Scrum Professional
– Scrum Master
– Agile Certified Practitioners (ACP) – PMI

Desired Skills:

  • Scrum Master
  • Certificate: Project Management
  • Agile Development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

