Senior Data Engineer – REMOTE – R1.3 m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Big player in the financial solutions industry who needs absolutely no introduction to industry and has an unquestionable long-standing success is currently on the hunt for a Senior Data Engineer to join their dynamic team within the Digital and Data division.

This team’s primary focus is to build and establish the data platform capability by applying industry knowledge, best practices, and innovative ideas to take them into the future through the use of best of the breed technologies and applied thinking and processes on its strategic journey to the cloud.

If you would like to be part of a collaborative team that has a global footprint. SEND YOUR CV’S TODAY!!!

Tech stack includes:

AWS

Python

Lambda

Spark

Scala

Hadoop

Kafka

ETL Tools

Data Warehousing

DevOps

Reference Number for this position is MD52605. This is a permanent position based in Cape Town and Gauteng but will be working remotely offering a cost to company salary of up to [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

