Senior Front-End Developer (Angular) – Remote – R108m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Senior Front-End Developer (Angular) – Remote – R108m per annum

This giant consulting house has tons of reputable businesses on their books and is in the process of undertaking a USA based project and are therefore are looking for a Senior Front-End Developer to join their team of the best Developers the industry has to offer.

If you are looking for an exciting fully remote opportunity that will allow you to establish yourself as a highly skilled professional Front End Developer (Angular), then apply today!!!

Requirements:

Ruby

Rails ReactJS + Redux

AngularJS

Angular 2+

JavaScript

TypeScript

SAP Fiori

OpenUI5

Mendix

HTML5

JQuery

Reference Number for this position is SJ52024 which is a permanent position for USA based project (remote) offering a cost to company salary of R1,08m per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Skills:

Ruby

AngularJS

Angular 2+

Javascript

TypeScript

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

