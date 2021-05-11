Senior / Head Chef x3

Responsibilities:
– Plan and direct food preparation and culinary activities
– Modify menus or create new ones that meet quality standards
– Estimate food requirements and food costs
– Supervise kitchen staffs activities
– Arrange with your Executive Chef for equipment repairs/purchases
– Manage your kitchen staff including changing of rosters and corrective disciplinary actions
– Rectify arising problems or complaints
– Give prepared plates the final touch
– Perform administrative duties
– Comply with nutrition and sanitation regulations and safety standards
– Maintain a positive and professional approach with co-workers and customers
– Ensure all kitchen equipment, surfaces and utensils is washed, sanitised and packed neatly
– Ensure scullery area is cleaned, Crockery cutlery and glassware is washed and packed away neatly
Prerequisites:
– Trains, develops and motivates supervisors and culinary staff to meet and exceed established food preparation standards on a consistent basis.
– Teaches preparation according to well defined recipes and follows up and discusses ways of constantly improving the cuisine at the property.
– Display exceptional leadership by providing a positive work environment, counselling employees as appropriate and demonstrating a dedicated and professional approach to management.
– Should be able to provide direction for all day-to-day operations in the kitchen.
– Understand employee positions well enough to perform duties in employees’ absence or determine appropriate replacement to fill gaps.
– Provides guidance and direction to subordinates, including setting performance standards and monitoring performance.
– Utilizes interpersonal and communication skills to lead, influence, and kitchen staff.
– He should advocate sound financial/business decision making, demonstrates honesty, integrity and also leads by example.
– Provides and supports service behaviours that are above and beyond for customer satisfaction and retention.
– Improves service by communicating and assisting individuals to understand guest needs, providing guidance, feedback, and individual coaching when needed.
– Delegates as appropriate to develop supervisors and subordinates to accept responsibility and meet clearly defined goals and objectives.
– Reviews staffing levels to ensure that guest service, operational needs and financial objectives are met.
-Actively involved in menu development and maintaining updated and accurate costing of all dishes prepared and sold in the Food and Beverage operation.
– Recognizes superior quality products, presentations and flavour.
– Ensures compliance with food handling and sanitation standards.
– Follows proper handling and right temperature of all food products.
– Ensures all equipment in the kitchen is properly maintained and in working order in accordance with local Health department and hotel standards.
– Coordinates with the purchase department for acquisition of needed goods and services.
– Ensure all products are prepared in a consistent manner and meet departmental appearance/quality standards.
– Ensure proper grooming and hygiene standards for all kitchen staffs.
– Ensures all kitchen employees maintain required food handling and sanitation certifications.
– Ensure proper purchasing, receiving and food storage standards in the kitchen.
– Interacts with guests to obtain feedback on food quality, presentation and service levels.
– Actively responds to and handles guest problems and complaints.
– Maintain Quality levels of receiving, storage, production and presentation of food.
– Ensure sufficient staffing levels are scheduled to accommodate business demands.
– Follows and enforces all applicable safety procedures specified for kitchen and food servers.
– Discuss daily food cost reports with key kitchen and F&B team members.
– Review weekly and monthly schedules to meet forecast and budget.
– Attend the daily morning meetings and other administrative sessions.
– Identifies the developmental needs of kitchen staffs and provide coaching, mentoring, and also helping them to improve their knowledge or skills.
– Trains kitchen associates on the fundamentals of good cooking and excellent plate presentations. Also interview and hire new applicants for kitchen.
– Frequently review finished products for quality and presentation before the orders are send to guest.
– Able to perform additional duties as requested by your Executive Chef as and when required.
– Ensures disciplinary procedures and documentation are completed according to operational Standard and Management Policy.