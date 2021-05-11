Senior / Head Chef x3

Responsibilities:

– Plan and direct food preparation and culinary activities

– Modify menus or create new ones that meet quality standards

– Estimate food requirements and food costs

– Supervise kitchen staffs activities

– Arrange with your Executive Chef for equipment repairs/purchases

– Manage your kitchen staff including changing of rosters and corrective disciplinary actions

– Rectify arising problems or complaints

– Give prepared plates the final touch

– Perform administrative duties

– Comply with nutrition and sanitation regulations and safety standards

– Maintain a positive and professional approach with co-workers and customers

– Ensure all kitchen equipment, surfaces and utensils is washed, sanitised and packed neatly

– Ensure scullery area is cleaned, Crockery cutlery and glassware is washed and packed away neatly

Prerequisites:

– Trains, develops and motivates supervisors and culinary staff to meet and exceed established food preparation standards on a consistent basis.

– Teaches preparation according to well defined recipes and follows up and discusses ways of constantly improving the cuisine at the property.

– Display exceptional leadership by providing a positive work environment, counselling employees as appropriate and demonstrating a dedicated and professional approach to management.

– Should be able to provide direction for all day-to-day operations in the kitchen.

– Understand employee positions well enough to perform duties in employees’ absence or determine appropriate replacement to fill gaps.

– Provides guidance and direction to subordinates, including setting performance standards and monitoring performance.

– Utilizes interpersonal and communication skills to lead, influence, and kitchen staff.

– He should advocate sound financial/business decision making, demonstrates honesty, integrity and also leads by example.

– Provides and supports service behaviours that are above and beyond for customer satisfaction and retention.

– Improves service by communicating and assisting individuals to understand guest needs, providing guidance, feedback, and individual coaching when needed.

– Delegates as appropriate to develop supervisors and subordinates to accept responsibility and meet clearly defined goals and objectives.

– Reviews staffing levels to ensure that guest service, operational needs and financial objectives are met.

-Actively involved in menu development and maintaining updated and accurate costing of all dishes prepared and sold in the Food and Beverage operation.

– Recognizes superior quality products, presentations and flavour.

– Ensures compliance with food handling and sanitation standards.

– Follows proper handling and right temperature of all food products.

– Ensures all equipment in the kitchen is properly maintained and in working order in accordance with local Health department and hotel standards.

– Coordinates with the purchase department for acquisition of needed goods and services.

– Ensure all products are prepared in a consistent manner and meet departmental appearance/quality standards.

– Ensure proper grooming and hygiene standards for all kitchen staffs.

– Ensures all kitchen employees maintain required food handling and sanitation certifications.

– Ensure proper purchasing, receiving and food storage standards in the kitchen.

– Interacts with guests to obtain feedback on food quality, presentation and service levels.

– Actively responds to and handles guest problems and complaints.

– Maintain Quality levels of receiving, storage, production and presentation of food.

– Ensure sufficient staffing levels are scheduled to accommodate business demands.

– Follows and enforces all applicable safety procedures specified for kitchen and food servers.

– Discuss daily food cost reports with key kitchen and F&B team members.

– Review weekly and monthly schedules to meet forecast and budget.

– Attend the daily morning meetings and other administrative sessions.

– Identifies the developmental needs of kitchen staffs and provide coaching, mentoring, and also helping them to improve their knowledge or skills.

– Trains kitchen associates on the fundamentals of good cooking and excellent plate presentations. Also interview and hire new applicants for kitchen.

– Frequently review finished products for quality and presentation before the orders are send to guest.

– Able to perform additional duties as requested by your Executive Chef as and when required.

– Ensures disciplinary procedures and documentation are completed according to operational Standard and Management Policy.

Learn more/Apply for this position