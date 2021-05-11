Senior HR Professional at Headhunters

May 11, 2021

Our client in the manufacturing industry based in East London is currently looking to employ a Senior HR Professional.

Main purpose of the position:

  • Provide dedicated guidance and coaching to multiple managers and employees with specific focus on: HR fundamentals, talent acquisition, process training, and employee engagement, and communication, union relations.

Responsibilities:

HR Fundamentals:

  • Support the delivery of HR programs and activities in a manner that promotes communication and involvement at all levels.
  • High level HR administration, analytics and reporting.
  • Ensure the quality, delivery and responsiveness of the HR department.

Talent Acquisition:

  • Recruitment / Onboarding / Exits.
  • Responsible for the entire Recruitment and Selection process of new staff members.
  • Ensure applicable Approval to recruit documentation is received.
  • Assist applicable management with the preparation of the internal/external advertisement.

Training and Development:

  • Support the plant training and development programme in relation to the skills development and on the job training.

Employee Engagement:

  • Drive plant communication process and support management team to improve employee morale.
  • Drives Employee Survey actions, provide professional expertise for supervisors in creating and executing action plans

Industrial Relations:

  • Coordinate BBBEE activities, including reporting and analytics.
  • Champion the delivery of the Plants Employment Equity Plan.
  • Ensure sound employment practices and legal compliance is adhered to at all times in terms of relevant legislations and collective agreements.
  • Ensure that discipline is maintained and applied fairly and consistently in the workplace.
  • Represent the company at DRC (Dispute Resolution Centre) and CCMA.
  • Present appropriate IR related training when required.

HR Administration:

  • Tracking and reporting on HR measurable/Balanced Scored Cards as well as Key Performance Indicators.
  • Schedule and attend respective plant level meetings.
  • To assist with various HR Projects/surveys as and when required and all other tasks as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Relevant degree/diploma with qualification in Human Resources
  • At least 5 years of industrial relations experience
  • At least 5 years of generalist HR experience
  • Excellent understanding and working knowledge of the CCMA / Bargaining Council processes
  • Sound understanding of applicable legislation
  • The ability to act professionally at all times and be a trusted business advisor
  • Must have the ability to resolve conflict / problems in an amicable manner
  • Strong communication
  • Be flexible
  • Ability to take full responsibility and accountability as per the scope of work

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

