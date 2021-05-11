Senior HR Professional at Headhunters

Our client in the manufacturing industry based in East London is currently looking to employ a Senior HR Professional.

Main purpose of the position:

Provide dedicated guidance and coaching to multiple managers and employees with specific focus on: HR fundamentals, talent acquisition, process training, and employee engagement, and communication, union relations.

Responsibilities:

HR Fundamentals:

Support the delivery of HR programs and activities in a manner that promotes communication and involvement at all levels.

High level HR administration, analytics and reporting.

Ensure the quality, delivery and responsiveness of the HR department.

Talent Acquisition:

Recruitment / Onboarding / Exits.

Responsible for the entire Recruitment and Selection process of new staff members.

Ensure applicable Approval to recruit documentation is received.

Assist applicable management with the preparation of the internal/external advertisement.

Training and Development:

Support the plant training and development programme in relation to the skills development and on the job training.

Employee Engagement:

Drive plant communication process and support management team to improve employee morale.

Drives Employee Survey actions, provide professional expertise for supervisors in creating and executing action plans

Industrial Relations:

Coordinate BBBEE activities, including reporting and analytics.

Champion the delivery of the Plants Employment Equity Plan.

Ensure sound employment practices and legal compliance is adhered to at all times in terms of relevant legislations and collective agreements.

Ensure that discipline is maintained and applied fairly and consistently in the workplace.

Represent the company at DRC (Dispute Resolution Centre) and CCMA.

Present appropriate IR related training when required.

HR Administration:

Tracking and reporting on HR measurable/Balanced Scored Cards as well as Key Performance Indicators.

Schedule and attend respective plant level meetings.

To assist with various HR Projects/surveys as and when required and all other tasks as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience:

Relevant degree/diploma with qualification in Human Resources

At least 5 years of industrial relations experience

At least 5 years of generalist HR experience

Excellent understanding and working knowledge of the CCMA / Bargaining Council processes

Sound understanding of applicable legislation

The ability to act professionally at all times and be a trusted business advisor

Must have the ability to resolve conflict / problems in an amicable manner

Strong communication

Be flexible

Ability to take full responsibility and accountability as per the scope of work

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

