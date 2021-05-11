Senior HR Professional at Headhunters

Our client in the manufacturing industry based in East London is currently looking to employ a Senior HR Professional.
Main purpose of the position:
- Provide dedicated guidance and coaching to multiple managers and employees with specific focus on: HR fundamentals, talent acquisition, process training, and employee engagement, and communication, union relations.
Responsibilities:
HR Fundamentals:
- Support the delivery of HR programs and activities in a manner that promotes communication and involvement at all levels.
- High level HR administration, analytics and reporting.
- Ensure the quality, delivery and responsiveness of the HR department.
Talent Acquisition:
- Recruitment / Onboarding / Exits.
- Responsible for the entire Recruitment and Selection process of new staff members.
- Ensure applicable Approval to recruit documentation is received.
- Assist applicable management with the preparation of the internal/external advertisement.
Training and Development:
- Support the plant training and development programme in relation to the skills development and on the job training.
Employee Engagement:
- Drive plant communication process and support management team to improve employee morale.
- Drives Employee Survey actions, provide professional expertise for supervisors in creating and executing action plans
Industrial Relations:
- Coordinate BBBEE activities, including reporting and analytics.
- Champion the delivery of the Plants Employment Equity Plan.
- Ensure sound employment practices and legal compliance is adhered to at all times in terms of relevant legislations and collective agreements.
- Ensure that discipline is maintained and applied fairly and consistently in the workplace.
- Represent the company at DRC (Dispute Resolution Centre) and CCMA.
- Present appropriate IR related training when required.
HR Administration:
- Tracking and reporting on HR measurable/Balanced Scored Cards as well as Key Performance Indicators.
- Schedule and attend respective plant level meetings.
- To assist with various HR Projects/surveys as and when required and all other tasks as assigned.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Relevant degree/diploma with qualification in Human Resources
- At least 5 years of industrial relations experience
- At least 5 years of generalist HR experience
- Excellent understanding and working knowledge of the CCMA / Bargaining Council processes
- Sound understanding of applicable legislation
- The ability to act professionally at all times and be a trusted business advisor
- Must have the ability to resolve conflict / problems in an amicable manner
- Strong communication
- Be flexible
- Ability to take full responsibility and accountability as per the scope of work
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.