Senior HR Professional

Job Description:

HR Fundamentals: Support the delivery of HR programs and activities in a manner that promotes communication and involvement at all levels.

High level HR administration, analytics and reporting

Ensure the quality, delivery and responsiveness of the HR department.

Talent Acquisition: Recruitment / Onboarding / Exits.

Responsible for the entire Recruitment & Selection process of new staff members.

Ensure applicable Approval to recruit documentation is received.

Assist applicable management with the preparation of the internal/external advertisement.

Training & Development: Support the plant training and development programme in relation to the skills development and on the job training.

Employee Engagement: Drive plant communication process and support management team to improve employee morale.

Drives Employee Survey actions, provide professional expertise for supervisors in creating and executing action plans

Industrial Relations: Coordinate BBBEE activities, including reporting and analytics.

Champion the delivery of the Plants Employment Equity Plan.

Ensure sound employment practices and legal compliance is adhered to at all times in terms of relevant legislations and collective agreements.

Ensure that discipline is maintained and applied fairly and consistently in the workplace.

Represent the company at DRC (Dispute Resolution Centre) and CCMA.

Present appropriate IR related training when required.

HR Administration:

Tracking and reporting on HR measurable/Balanced Scored Cards as well as Key Performance Indicators.

Schedule and attend respective plant level meetings.

To assist with various HR Projects/surveys as and when required and all other tasks as assigned.

Job Requirements:

Relevant degree/diploma with qualification in Human Resources

At least 5 years of industrial relations experience

At least 5 years of generalist HR experience

Excellent understanding and working knowledge of the CCMA / Bargaining Council processes

Sound understanding of applicable legislation, including MIBCO Main Agreement

