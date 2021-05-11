Senior Java Developer/Architect – Remote – Contract – R650 per hour Senior Java Developer/Architect – Remote – Contract – R650 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

One of the world’s fastest mobile wallet Fintech Company is on the hunt for a Senior Java Developer/Architect to join their company on a contract basis until December.

This company believes in empowering skilled and passionate individuals to be their best selves. In your role you will be responsible for creating and maintaining restful web services covering payments, loyalty, coupon and vouchers as well as other client requirements, with a team of developers, testers, analysts and DevOps engineers. You will also be responsible for drawing up architecture documentation.

Requirements:

IT related qualification

5+ years’ experience in development

Java – EE

Strong experience with various webservice architecture, with a focus on REST

mySQL/ NoSQL

Spring Boot

Dynamo db

Wildfly or Glassfish

Maven or Gradle

Distributed Version Control – Mercurial or Git

Test Driven Development

Linux

Reference Number for this position is SJ52938. This is a remote contract position offering a per hourly rate of R650 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Email Showmona Juggernath on [Email Address Removed] or alternatively call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities that you may be seeking.

