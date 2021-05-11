Senior Manager – Technical Accountant

Main Objective:
The ideal candidate will be responsible for group financial reporting and controlling (including those of group entities). The ideal candidate will also provide technical accounting insights, project manage statutory audits as well as manage related internal controls.
Qualifications and Experience:
- Required: CA (SA)
- Experience: 10 years (7 post articles) in relevant financial services environment;
- 7 years managearial / ledership experience
- Experience in: Income Tax, IFRS Accounting Standards, VAT Act, Bank Act, Analytics
- Strong report writing skills
- Relationship management
- Team dynamics
Responsibilities:
- Create and maintain productive relationships with internal and external clients
- Managing and producing the Group Financial Statement
- Financial Statements must be produced on a timely basis for Annual, interims and quarterly basis
- Ensure the accuracy of numbers to underlying sources and adequate auditable schedules support the FS
- Review and sign off annual financial statements to ensure accuracy, completeness and confidentiality of the statements, prior to the release thereof.
- Managing the aggregation, consolidation and reporting of results, to ensure it meets the needs of all key stakeholders (Exco, Board Members, Divisional Heads etc)
- Ensure that adequate disclosure, accounting and reporting taking into account reporting requirements detailed with:
- IFRS compliance
- Bank Act, Prudential authority Guidance notes and directive
- JSE Listing requirements
- Companies Act
- NCR and other
This position is a EE/AA prefered role.
Desired Skills:
- Income Tax
- IFRS Accounting Standards
- VAT Act
- Bank Act
- Analytics
- Leadership/Management Skills
- CA(SA)
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Senior Management
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Masters
- South African Institute of Chartered Accountant