Senior Manager – Technical Accountant

Main Objective:

The ideal candidate will be responsible for group financial reporting and controlling (including those of group entities). The ideal candidate will also provide technical accounting insights, project manage statutory audits as well as manage related internal controls.

Qualifications and Experience:

Required: CA (SA)

Experience: 10 years (7 post articles) in relevant financial services environment;

7 years managearial / ledership experience

Experience in: Income Tax, IFRS Accounting Standards, VAT Act, Bank Act, Analytics

Strong report writing skills

Relationship management

Team dynamics

Responsibilities:

Create and maintain productive relationships with internal and external clients

Managing and producing the Group Financial Statement

Financial Statements must be produced on a timely basis for Annual, interims and quarterly basis

Ensure the accuracy of numbers to underlying sources and adequate auditable schedules support the FS

Review and sign off annual financial statements to ensure accuracy, completeness and confidentiality of the statements, prior to the release thereof.

Managing the aggregation, consolidation and reporting of results, to ensure it meets the needs of all key stakeholders (Exco, Board Members, Divisional Heads etc)

Ensure that adequate disclosure, accounting and reporting taking into account reporting requirements detailed with:

IFRS compliance

Bank Act, Prudential authority Guidance notes and directive

JSE Listing requirements

Companies Act

NCR and other

This position is a EE/AA prefered role.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

Income Tax

IFRS Accounting Standards

VAT Act

Bank Act

Analytics

Leadership/Management Skills

CA(SA)

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Banking

5 to 10 years Senior Management

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Masters

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

