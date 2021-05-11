Senior Portfolio Manager

Is this you?

You are no stranger to researching, analyzing, and providing recommendations on interest-bearing markets using both fundamental and quantitative techniques. You enjoy researching aspects of economics, duration, and market flow data to determine fair value across money and bond. You feel undervalued in your current role and would like the opportunity to take your career to the next level? You have exceptional interpersonal skills and have demonstrated excellence in the field of fixed interest research?

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

This role allows for a dual focus to produce valid and worthy research reports and recommendations but to manage them. You will engage with key stakeholders and clients alike on management and maintenance of the portfolio and you will work alongside the HOD spearheading this successful division.

Where you’ll be doing it

A brand whose investment philosophy is based on creating sustainable wealth, preserving value, and being proactive. Having gained the reputation of being SA’s first black-owned Investment Manager this brand has firm roots in Africa. A dynamic team spearheaded by industry stalwarts and a company culture that allows for one to nurture their career path.

What you’ll need

You will have gained 5-7 years FI investment-related work experience, preferably at an investment management firm. You will have completed a degree in Finance or Economics and completed the FSB Regulatory Exams

What you’ll get

A lucrative financial package and dynamic bonuses. A vibrant office space that sets anyone up for success and the opportunity to work in a close-knit team that enjoys sharing ideas.

How to apply

For a confidential discussion please contact Malika on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem just send us what you have.

We do respond to every one! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

