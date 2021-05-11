Senior Project Manager (Digital Software Development)

POSITION: Senior Project Manager (Digital, Software Development)

LOCATION: Bryanston, Johannesburg

TYPE: 6-month project-based (with possible extension/permanent employment)

SALARY: Market-related, dependent on the level of experience

STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

REQUIREMENTS:

Degree in computer science or similar with a qualification/certification in project management

10+ years’ proven project management experience in the digital, software development & design, information & technology arena.

Project management systems and procedures (MS Project / PowerPoint / EPM).

Project management-related terminology & guidelines (Prince 2 / Agile).

Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Project management methodologies.

Strong leadership & project management skills

Technically oriented

PMI Accredited Project Management Certification (advantage).

A background in environmental studies / construction / mines (advantage).

Project management systems/procedures (EPM / JIRA) as well as terminology/guidelines (PMBOK).

Understanding of all the Agile roles & principles in order to work well together with the team and stakeholders.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Managing/delivering large complex high-priority projects.

Coordinating different groups of people from varying disciplines (across business and IT), associated with the project.

APPLICATION

To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]

Use #SPMP as a reference in the subject line of your email;

Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)

A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)

Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)

Copy of ID

Copy of qualifications & certificates

Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.

If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

Desired Skills:

Project management systems and procedures (MS Project / PowerPoint / EPM)

Project management related terminology & guidelines (Prince 2 / Agile)

Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

Project management methodologies

Technically oriented

PMI Accredited Project Management Certification

A background in environmental studies / construction / mines

Project management systems / procedures (EPM / JIRA) as well as terminology / guidelines (PMBOK)

Agile roles

Prince 2

MS Project

Jira

PMBOK

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position