POSITION: Senior Project Manager (Digital, Software Development)
LOCATION: Bryanston, Johannesburg
TYPE: 6-month project-based (with possible extension/permanent employment)
SALARY: Market-related, dependent on the level of experience
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately
REQUIREMENTS:
- Degree in computer science or similar with a qualification/certification in project management
- 10+ years’ proven project management experience in the digital, software development & design, information & technology arena.
- Project management systems and procedures (MS Project / PowerPoint / EPM).
- Project management-related terminology & guidelines (Prince 2 / Agile).
- Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
- Project management methodologies.
- Strong leadership & project management skills
- Technically oriented
- PMI Accredited Project Management Certification (advantage).
- A background in environmental studies / construction / mines (advantage).
- Project management systems/procedures (EPM / JIRA) as well as terminology/guidelines (PMBOK).
- Understanding of all the Agile roles & principles in order to work well together with the team and stakeholders.
DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Managing/delivering large complex high-priority projects.
- Coordinating different groups of people from varying disciplines (across business and IT), associated with the project.
APPLICATION
- To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
- Use #SPMP as a reference in the subject line of your email;
- Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
- A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
- Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
- Copy of ID
- Copy of qualifications & certificates
- Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
- If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.
