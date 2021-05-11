Senior Project Manager (Digital Software Development)

May 11, 2021

POSITION: Senior Project Manager (Digital, Software Development)
LOCATION: Bryanston, Johannesburg
TYPE: 6-month project-based (with possible extension/permanent employment)
SALARY: Market-related, dependent on the level of experience
STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Degree in computer science or similar with a qualification/certification in project management
  • 10+ years’ proven project management experience in the digital, software development & design, information & technology arena.
  • Project management systems and procedures (MS Project / PowerPoint / EPM).
  • Project management-related terminology & guidelines (Prince 2 / Agile).
  • Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
  • Project management methodologies.
  • Strong leadership & project management skills
  • Technically oriented
  • PMI Accredited Project Management Certification (advantage).
  • A background in environmental studies / construction / mines (advantage).
  • Project management systems/procedures (EPM / JIRA) as well as terminology/guidelines (PMBOK).
  • Understanding of all the Agile roles & principles in order to work well together with the team and stakeholders.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Managing/delivering large complex high-priority projects.
  • Coordinating different groups of people from varying disciplines (across business and IT), associated with the project.

APPLICATION

  • To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]
  • Use #SPMP as a reference in the subject line of your email;
  • Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)
  • A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)
  • Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)
  • Copy of ID
  • Copy of qualifications & certificates
  • Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.
  • If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

