Senior Researcher: PrEP Project (RHI)

A Senior Researcher: PrEP Project vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (RHI) in Parktown, Johannesburg – Gauteng.
Background
The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africas health challenges
It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health and vaccinology. This is done through pioneering, multi-disciplinary research; responsive technical support and innovation in health services; and evidence-based policy development and advocacy with national, regional and global stakeholders.
Main purpose of the job
- The Senior Researcher will be responsible for the design, oversight and implementation of operations research activities, conducting analysis of research data, obtaining regulatory approvals, development and design of research tools, monitor and manage research and publishing of scientific articles for the PrEP for AGYW project and other projects as required
Location
- 08 Blackwood Avenue, Parktown
Key performance areas
- Participate in discussions regarding the future direction of research strategies and plans for Wits RHI
- Contribute towards policy development
- Advise Wits RHI leadership on research opportunities
- Publish scientific publications
- Compile conference presentations
- Disseminate research findings internally and to universities and other stakeholders such as the community, CAGs and media
- Write research and funding proposals
- Obtain ethical approval from relevant regulatory bodies
- Write research protocols and SOPs for qualitative studies
- Develop and design research tools
- Conduct fieldwork (data collection, interviews, etc.)
- Monitor the progress of the research project
- Write progress reports to stakeholders including networks and funders
- Train the Research Team and other relevant staff
- Conduct data analysis and write up results
- Stay abreast with relevant research findings and collaborate closely with other investigators on related studies within the cluster
- Attend to all staffing requirements and administration
Required minimum education and training
- Masters degree in public health or another relevant discipline
Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities
- Experience in public health will be an advantage
- Certification in good clinical practice
- Experience working in a 3rd world country
- Experience in implementing independent projects
- Familiarity with data analysis software
- Ordered, systematic and analytical in approach to research
Required minimum work experience
- Minimum 5-8 years of research experience
- Prior lecturing, tutoring, or postgraduate supervision experience
- Management of research programme with a research record of an ongoing output evidenced by at least eight published refereed papers
- Membership of Professional/School/Faculty/ Department Committees and/or taking leadership roles in the Public Health domain within the Public or NGO sectors
TO APPLY
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experienceas mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications is 17 May 2021.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for advertising the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid and Provident Fund