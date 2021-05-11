SENIOR SALES & PROMOTIONS PLANNER at Woolworths

Lead and manage the promotional planning process. In collaboration with the commercial teams, set and agree on promotional forecasts and budgeting, thereby identifying any potential risks and opportunities in advance. Conduct continuous post-implementation reviews to provide detailed analysis to ensure continuous learning & improvement takes place and integrate pertinent trade insights into the Sales Development planning process.
- Lead and manage the end-to-end promotional planning process of all customer facing trading touch points (Foods Sales Development Plan, Face-of-Foods, Integrated Launch Framework and Demo plan)
- Lead and manage the implementation of new selling opportunities across all relevant stakeholders (Brand, Selling, Digital & Commercial)
- Develop and manage the promotional budgeting process taking into factors like annualization, past promotional performance, key economic factors, customer trends, etc.
- Conduct regular promotional viability studies to identify potential commercial risks that may impact critical financial KPIs and highlight appropriate mitigation actions
- Build and develop sustainable Food promotional practices and planning procedures
- Integration and collaboration with all key stakeholders to ensure effective delivery of the Sales Development Plan and Selling Strategy
- Drive the post-implementation review (PIR) process to ensure all trade insights are built into forward promotional plans
- Manage and develop the Price & Promotion Planner
Technical Skills:
- Relevant qualification in B. Bus. Sci. /B. Com/Financial Degree/ Diploma / Retail Business Management Degree/Diploma
- Minimum 7 years retail / commercial (preferably in Foods)
- Minimum 5 years Commercial experience (preferably across different areas in Foods)
- In-depth business and commercial understanding and good process/system skills
- Good understanding of Project Management logic & Methodologies
- Strong attention to detail and a sense of urgency to resolve problems
- An understanding of customer and food trends and the ability to translate these into commercially viable promotions
- Strong ability to analyse and interpret financial indicators and can set and manage promotional budgets
- Excellent proficiency in conducting promotional cost-benefit analysis and to understand the root cause of problems and develop workable solutions
- Skilful at gathering, analysing and assessing relevant information of past, current or future events, trends or situations and to make informed business decisions
- Fully computer literate i. e. advanced Excel, data mining, spreadsheet analysis
Behavioural Skills:
- Personal effectiveness
- Passion for the brand and customers
- Leading transformation
- Thinking strategically and commercially
- Connecting people and good collaborator
- Delivering high performance
- Having an innovative merchant mindset
- Making insightful business decisions
- Driving quality
- Planning & Organising ability
- Leadership abilities
- Attention to detail