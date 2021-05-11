SENIOR SALES & PROMOTIONS PLANNER at Woolworths

Lead and manage the promotional planning process. In collaboration with the commercial teams, set and agree on promotional forecasts and budgeting, thereby identifying any potential risks and opportunities in advance. Conduct continuous post-implementation reviews to provide detailed analysis to ensure continuous learning & improvement takes place and integrate pertinent trade insights into the Sales Development planning process.

Lead and manage the end-to-end promotional planning process of all customer facing trading touch points (Foods Sales Development Plan, Face-of-Foods, Integrated Launch Framework and Demo plan)

Lead and manage the implementation of new selling opportunities across all relevant stakeholders (Brand, Selling, Digital & Commercial)

Develop and manage the promotional budgeting process taking into factors like annualization, past promotional performance, key economic factors, customer trends, etc.

Conduct regular promotional viability studies to identify potential commercial risks that may impact critical financial KPIs and highlight appropriate mitigation actions

Build and develop sustainable Food promotional practices and planning procedures

Integration and collaboration with all key stakeholders to ensure effective delivery of the Sales Development Plan and Selling Strategy

Drive the post-implementation review (PIR) process to ensure all trade insights are built into forward promotional plans

Manage and develop the Price & Promotion Planner

Technical Skills:

Relevant qualification in B. Bus. Sci. /B. Com/Financial Degree/ Diploma / Retail Business Management Degree/Diploma

Minimum 7 years retail / commercial (preferably in Foods)

Minimum 5 years Commercial experience (preferably across different areas in Foods)

In-depth business and commercial understanding and good process/system skills

Good understanding of Project Management logic & Methodologies

Strong attention to detail and a sense of urgency to resolve problems

An understanding of customer and food trends and the ability to translate these into commercially viable promotions

Strong ability to analyse and interpret financial indicators and can set and manage promotional budgets

Excellent proficiency in conducting promotional cost-benefit analysis and to understand the root cause of problems and develop workable solutions

Skilful at gathering, analysing and assessing relevant information of past, current or future events, trends or situations and to make informed business decisions

Fully computer literate i. e. advanced Excel, data mining, spreadsheet analysis

Behavioural Skills:

Personal effectiveness

Passion for the brand and customers

Leading transformation

Thinking strategically and commercially

Connecting people and good collaborator

Delivering high performance

Having an innovative merchant mindset

Making insightful business decisions

Driving quality

Planning & Organising ability

Leadership abilities

Attention to detail

