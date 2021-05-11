Senior Software Developer (SQL) at Saratoga Software

Role Description

We’re looking for a dynamic MS SSIS ETL Developer who will be responsible for the scripts required to extract, transform, clean, and move data and metadata so they can be loaded into a data warehouse, data mart, or operational data store to join our family. The developer will either be based at Saratoga or at client offices.

Key responsibilities

Work independently and as part of a team in an Agile environment using the Microsoft stack of technologies

Delivery of enhancements and features as requested by the Product Owner

Ad-hoc fixes to existing functionality

Qualifications

Relevant Degree or 3/4-year technical Diploma

Honours or postgraduate degree preferred

Strong theoretical programming and SQL grounding required

Technical Skills and Experience

Essential

4-8 years hands on development experience

Relational Databases, Microsoft SQL & Microsoft SSIS

Develop and test extraction, transformation, and load (ETL) processes

Advantageous

Performance profile ETL processes

Exception and Error handling contingencies and data hospitalisation procedures

Experience working with business requirements analysts to identify and understand source data systems

Exposure to financial services industry preferable

Attributes

Comprehensive thought and error handling solutions

Technical specification writing and communication skills essential

Ability to pick up new technologies easily

Attention to detail

People management skills

Analytical as well as strong development skills

Delivery focused and responsive to change

Able to work in projects (multi-task) environment

Desired Skills:

SQL

SSIS

Sql Server

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software

About The Employer:

We are a vibrant, innovative technology consulting company and a preferred home for software solutions professionals.

The company culture is professional, yet people centric, and rewards excellence in all its forms. Our people are some of the brightest in the industry, and many are leaders in their respective fields.

We invest in our people, and develop technology and business experts, by collaborating with clients on meaningful and challenging opportunities. You will have access to mentorship, career planning, eCoaching, and tech talks.

We have offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg, and offer relocation assistance where appropriate. Our flexi-hours, 20 annual leave days, above-industry salaries, progressive policies, and various staff events, ensure you maintain a healthy work-life balance.

Learn more/Apply for this position