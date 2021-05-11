Senior Software Developer (SQL) at Saratoga Software

Role Description
We’re looking for a dynamic MS SSIS ETL Developer who will be responsible for the scripts required to extract, transform, clean, and move data and metadata so they can be loaded into a data warehouse, data mart, or operational data store to join our family. The developer will either be based at Saratoga or at client offices.
Key responsibilities
- Work independently and as part of a team in an Agile environment using the Microsoft stack of technologies
- Delivery of enhancements and features as requested by the Product Owner
- Ad-hoc fixes to existing functionality
Qualifications
- Relevant Degree or 3/4-year technical Diploma
- Honours or postgraduate degree preferred
- Strong theoretical programming and SQL grounding required
Technical Skills and Experience
Essential
- 4-8 years hands on development experience
- Relational Databases, Microsoft SQL & Microsoft SSIS
- Develop and test extraction, transformation, and load (ETL) processes
Advantageous
- Performance profile ETL processes
- Exception and Error handling contingencies and data hospitalisation procedures
- Experience working with business requirements analysts to identify and understand source data systems
- Exposure to financial services industry preferable
Attributes
- Comprehensive thought and error handling solutions
- Technical specification writing and communication skills essential
- Ability to pick up new technologies easily
- Attention to detail
- People management skills
- Analytical as well as strong development skills
- Delivery focused and responsive to change
- Able to work in projects (multi-task) environment
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- SSIS
- Sql Server
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software
About The Employer:
We are a vibrant, innovative technology consulting company and a preferred home for software solutions professionals.
The company culture is professional, yet people centric, and rewards excellence in all its forms. Our people are some of the brightest in the industry, and many are leaders in their respective fields.
We invest in our people, and develop technology and business experts, by collaborating with clients on meaningful and challenging opportunities. You will have access to mentorship, career planning, eCoaching, and tech talks.
We have offices in Cape Town and Johannesburg, and offer relocation assistance where appropriate. Our flexi-hours, 20 annual leave days, above-industry salaries, progressive policies, and various staff events, ensure you maintain a healthy work-life balance.