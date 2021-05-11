Senior Specialist: Specialised Sales (Retail Sol)

Our client in the information and communications technology industry, has an opportunity available for a Senior Specialist: Specialised Sales (Retail Solutions), to be based in the Centurion area.
Requirements:
- A Degree (NQF7) or Diploma (NQF6) in IT/Business/Commerce or Sales/Marketing
- Alternatively, Grade 12(NQF4) with relevant IT certification
- 7-9 years experience in the complex consultative specialist Retail & Health solutions, of which 2 years is at senior specialist level. Must have proven business acumen and a successful track record of meeting sales targets, with experience in C-suite stakeholder engagement. Specific specialisation of Retail and Health & Solutions / technical sales required OR
- 9-12 years experience in sales within AI Ops and Transformational Outsource of which at least 2 years on a senior specialist level
- Digital specific certifications would be advantageous
- Valid Drivers license
KPAs:
- Drive the identification and the development of Retail & Health Solutions product/solution specific sales pipeline. Work with the account managers and other internal teams to develop the account specific sales pipeline
- Actively drive the lead generation and lead qualification process by proactively attending meetings with existing and potential clients to understand their technical and business challenges/requirements and demonstrate how a product/ solution set would be best fit to meet their requirements
- Drive the sales conversation by leveraging technical and internal industry expertise and knowledge of the client to perform a customer needs analysis and develop and present tailored product/ solution offerings and pricing options to clients
- Provide product/ solutions specific input to proposals including developing commercial and technical documentation showcasing the value proposition of the product/ solutions
- Ensure compliance to all relevant internal and vendor/OEMs governance policies, frameworks, standards, processes, systems and tools
Please note should you not receive a response within 7 days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.