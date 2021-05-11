Senior Specialist: Specialised Sales (Retail Sol)

Our client in the information and communications technology industry, has an opportunity available for a Senior Specialist: Specialised Sales (Retail Solutions), to be based in the Centurion area.

Requirements:

A Degree (NQF7) or Diploma (NQF6) in IT/Business/Commerce or Sales/Marketing

Alternatively, Grade 12(NQF4) with relevant IT certification

7-9 years experience in the complex consultative specialist Retail & Health solutions, of which 2 years is at senior specialist level. Must have proven business acumen and a successful track record of meeting sales targets, with experience in C-suite stakeholder engagement. Specific specialisation of Retail and Health & Solutions / technical sales required OR

9-12 years experience in sales within AI Ops and Transformational Outsource of which at least 2 years on a senior specialist level

Digital specific certifications would be advantageous

Valid Drivers license

KPAs:

Drive the identification and the development of Retail & Health Solutions product/solution specific sales pipeline. Work with the account managers and other internal teams to develop the account specific sales pipeline

Actively drive the lead generation and lead qualification process by proactively attending meetings with existing and potential clients to understand their technical and business challenges/requirements and demonstrate how a product/ solution set would be best fit to meet their requirements

Drive the sales conversation by leveraging technical and internal industry expertise and knowledge of the client to perform a customer needs analysis and develop and present tailored product/ solution offerings and pricing options to clients

Provide product/ solutions specific input to proposals including developing commercial and technical documentation showcasing the value proposition of the product/ solutions

Ensure compliance to all relevant internal and vendor/OEMs governance policies, frameworks, standards, processes, systems and tools

