Service Staff x5

Key responsibilities and accountabilities:

– Create a warm and welcoming atmosphere for guests and hosting guests on return to lodge

– Personalized food and beverage service

– Mini bar management

– Insure Service station/coffee station is cleaned daily and make sure olive oil, balsamic, salt and pepper grinders are sanitised and full.

– Set up of dining areas, Boma, Room service meals and to issue all these areas are set up and ready timelessly before guest arrival back to the lodge.

– Service and Knowledge on food (menu, ingredients and cooking methods)

– Liaising between guests and kitchen regarding dietaries

– Service and Knowledge on beverage (wine, spirits, beer and cocktails)

– Care of equipment and cleanliness of all front guest areas eg coffee machine.

– Record all breakages, damaged or missing items and report to lodge manager

– Report all personal items left unattended or left behind by guests to the lodge manager as soon as possible.

– Ironing of Napkins

– Washing of Crockery, Cutlery and glassware used in front of house areas and rooms

– Cleaning windows and floors of front of house areas

– Ensure staff areas are clean and tidy at all times

– Checking of guest information board at lodges before starting shift

– Set up of afternoon tea and making of afternoon tea drinks (ice tea, ice coffee)

– Assist with turndowns and making sure these are completed during the day in guest rooms

– Follow packing lists for Guest Delights and helping set up of guest delights.

– To liaise with other service staff to ensure that at all times there is at least one service member of staff around the front of house area at all times

– To make sure bar area is prepared for use throughout the day, eg glassware, ice and fridge is stocked and ready.

Qualifications and experience required:

– Matric or Grade 12 certificate would be an advantage

– 2 – 3 years hospitality experience in 5 star reputable establishments

– Valid Code 8 Drivers license would be an advantage

