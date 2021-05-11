Service Staff x5

Key responsibilities and accountabilities:
– Create a warm and welcoming atmosphere for guests and hosting guests on return to lodge
– Personalized food and beverage service
– Mini bar management
– Insure Service station/coffee station is cleaned daily and make sure olive oil, balsamic, salt and pepper grinders are sanitised and full.
– Set up of dining areas, Boma, Room service meals and to issue all these areas are set up and ready timelessly before guest arrival back to the lodge.
– Service and Knowledge on food (menu, ingredients and cooking methods)
– Liaising between guests and kitchen regarding dietaries
– Service and Knowledge on beverage (wine, spirits, beer and cocktails)
– Care of equipment and cleanliness of all front guest areas eg coffee machine.
– Record all breakages, damaged or missing items and report to lodge manager
– Report all personal items left unattended or left behind by guests to the lodge manager as soon as possible.
– Ironing of Napkins
– Washing of Crockery, Cutlery and glassware used in front of house areas and rooms
– Cleaning windows and floors of front of house areas
– Ensure staff areas are clean and tidy at all times
– Checking of guest information board at lodges before starting shift
– Set up of afternoon tea and making of afternoon tea drinks (ice tea, ice coffee)
– Assist with turndowns and making sure these are completed during the day in guest rooms
– Follow packing lists for Guest Delights and helping set up of guest delights.
– To liaise with other service staff to ensure that at all times there is at least one service member of staff around the front of house area at all times
– To make sure bar area is prepared for use throughout the day, eg glassware, ice and fridge is stocked and ready.
Qualifications and experience required:
– Matric or Grade 12 certificate would be an advantage
– 2 – 3 years hospitality experience in 5 star reputable establishments
– Valid Code 8 Drivers license would be an advantage