Shift Supervisor

POSITION: Shift Supervisor

LOCATION: Bronkhorstspruit

TYPE: Permanent

SALARY: Market-related

STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

JOB PURPOSE:

To manage the shift and all direct staff. To ensure the smooth running of the production process. To ensure that all products are produced to the specified specifications. Target and deadlines are met to achieve the orders. To ensure that all direct staff comply with the company’s Health and Safety procedures

REQUIREMENTS:

Grade 12

3-years’ experience working as a Shift Supervisor

Knowledge of Health & Safety and OHS Act

Problem-solving skills & good communicator

Production management experience essential

Quality control experience

Must be willing to work shifts: Shift Supervisor12 hours shifts per day, – 6 days day shift, 3 days off, (cycle) 7 days night shift, 3 days off (cycle)

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

To take full responsibility for the shift in terms of management of staff, management of production and quality targets and to ensure the smooth running of the production processes.

To take full responsibility for the quality and product that is produced within the shift in line with the company’s quality systems, processes and procedures.

Manage, develop and motivate direct reporting staff.

Monitor measure and report on production-related process performance, general issues.

To ensure good communication is given either verbally or written to all members of staff.

To ensure that Health and Safety rules and regulations are adhered to during the shift and all matters relating to this are dealt with using the resources within the company in line with the companies Health and Safety policy.

Problem-solving and troubling shooting skills are used to ensure that all team members can identify root causes and take fast effective action to resolve the problems in hand.

To work closely with other Shift Supervisors to ensure production handovers are effective communications tools.

To ensure that the training skills are met for current and future demands of the shift.

To have an active role in the companies continuous improvement plan to achieve plans for future growth within the company.

Maintain housekeeping standards to ensure a clean and safe workplace.

All employees are responsible for ensuring company resources are used in an effective manner to ensure the best-operating costs.

Be able to make appropriate decisions while following the companies organisational structure

Maintaining a high level of timekeeping is of the essence

APPLICATION

To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]

Use #SUPER as a reference in the subject line of your email;

Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)

A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)

Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)

Copy of ID

Copy of qualifications & certificates

Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.

If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

Desired Skills:

Schedule Shifts

Control of Labour

Supervisory management

Supervisory Experience

Production management

Quality control

Health & Safety compliance

Comply to OHS Act

Housekeeping

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position