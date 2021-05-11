Short Term Insurance Consultant – Umhlanga at Ntice Search

Our client, a leading Financial Services and Insurance Company in Umhlanga, is seeking experienced, self-motivated, committed and results driven Short-Term Insurance Sales Consultants. You must be able to work on your own as well as in a team environment, writing business in accordance with targets laid down. Responsibilities and work outputs:
- Strong ability to source sufficient lead generating opportunities
- Maintain and update your Lead Generation Matrix on a weekly basis
- Offer professional advice to clients on insurance options available
- Weekly reporting on sales activities
- Keep up to date and fully informed on product comparisons with opposition products
- Stay abreast of insurance product changes and enhancements
- Be compliant in all activities in accordance with regulations and standards of all Insurance regulations and professional guidelines and ethics
- Maintain appropriate skills and knowledge in order to provide specialist, professional advice in all relevant business areas
- Maintain the required dress code and professional appearance
- Meeting with clients face to face
Competencies required
- Active Listening
- Marketing and Industry Insight
- Communication
- Sales leadership
- Lead generation
Experience and Qualifications
- Related qualification or studies
- 3-5 years’ experience in selling services to consumers (B2C), previous short term insurance would be advantageous, not ess.
- Outbound call centre sales specialists will be considered; however you must be in an outbound sales role where you generate your own leads.
- No ITC/Criminal
- Reside within the Umhlanga area, or close surrounding areas
We’re looking for someone with:
- Extensive experience in selling services to consumers (B2C)
- Thorough working experience in generating own sales leads
- Thorough understanding on how to network
- Strong interpersonal skills and ability to attend face to face meetings
- Ability to present professionally
- Ability to handle conflict
- Negotiation skills
- Problem solving skills
- Risk assessment and analysis
- Customer and personal service
Clerical and administrative procedures