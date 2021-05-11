Short Term Insurance Consultant – Umhlanga at Ntice Search

Our client, a leading Financial Services and Insurance Company in Umhlanga, is seeking experienced, self-motivated, committed and results driven Short-Term Insurance Sales Consultants. You must be able to work on your own as well as in a team environment, writing business in accordance with targets laid down. Responsibilities and work outputs:

Strong ability to source sufficient lead generating opportunities

Maintain and update your Lead Generation Matrix on a weekly basis

Offer professional advice to clients on insurance options available

Weekly reporting on sales activities

Keep up to date and fully informed on product comparisons with opposition products

Stay abreast of insurance product changes and enhancements

Be compliant in all activities in accordance with regulations and standards of all Insurance regulations and professional guidelines and ethics

Maintain appropriate skills and knowledge in order to provide specialist, professional advice in all relevant business areas

Maintain the required dress code and professional appearance

Meeting with clients face to face

Competencies required

Active Listening

Marketing and Industry Insight

Communication

Sales leadership

Lead generation

Experience and Qualifications

Related qualification or studies

3-5 years’ experience in selling services to consumers (B2C), previous short term insurance would be advantageous, not ess.

Outbound call centre sales specialists will be considered; however you must be in an outbound sales role where you generate your own leads.

No ITC/Criminal

Reside within the Umhlanga area, or close surrounding areas

We’re looking for someone with:

Extensive experience in selling services to consumers (B2C)

Thorough working experience in generating own sales leads

Thorough understanding on how to network

Strong interpersonal skills and ability to attend face to face meetings

Ability to present professionally

Ability to handle conflict

Negotiation skills

Problem solving skills

Risk assessment and analysis

Customer and personal service

Clerical and administrative procedures

