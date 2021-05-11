Software Quality Engineer at The Focus Group

Use the automation framework and pre-defined test tools to inspect, analyse, design, develop and implement re-useable automated test assets to quality assure the solution and its architecture to ensure the overall quality of the solution.

Reinforce and support the clients drive of Agile and of working into end to end project and development lifecycles:

Actively participate in the planning, estimation and sizing of products, features, stories to be delivered.

Delivery of a well-structure and standard designed, quality assurance solutions within the timelines agreed with the delivery team.

Report status of testing to the squad daily, and manage the resolution of issues timeously to avoid unplanned expenses which could result in late delivery and stability issues once operational.

Contribute to the retrospective reviews to introduce efficiencies which will ensure quicker delivery with high quality to our clients.

Embrace collaboration and customer centred service design philosophies, to ensure quality, collaboration and customer focus are central focuses:

Work closely with QA Leads, Chapter Leads, Developers, Architects, Product Owner and other Stakeholders to meet the expectations of our client.

Collaborate with the Core Technical Team to continuously improve the test harness, automation frameworks and overall platform.

Drive sound technical Quality Assurance practices, methods and a culture of quality across the business:

Application/Solution Architect to understand the approach to test automation.

Develop the automation code using the automation framework for execution.

Implement the test automation solutions with the objective that it has adequate coverage within the sprint and can be re-used for regression testing.

Ensure the test automation solution meets the architectural and development standards that are re-usable and scalable.

AGILE DEVELOPMENT

Lean Software Development – knowledge of this Agile framework and its core principles to remove

excess from projects to provide work with business value.

o Kanban Development – understanding of the principles of this Agile framework and its core

practices used to visualise and revise work as it is being developed.

o Extreme Programming – understanding of the values and principles of Agile Extreme Programming

(Agile XP) and knowledge of the Agile XP core practices

DATA ANALYSIS

o Optimise Java applications, ensuring UI/UX feasibility, and implementing API designs and

architecture.

o Have an understanding of web mark-up and expert knowledge of Java.

o Optional C# and Python languages.

JAVA DEVELOPMENT WITH J2EE AND/

OR SPRINGBOOT KNOWLEDGE

o Knowledge of Object Oriented design and programming in Java.

OBJECT ORIENTATION (DEVELOPERS)

Knowledge of Object Oriented design and programming in Java.

PROGRAMMING

Computer Programming Skills are the skills which are required to program according to given

constraints and satisfying all test cases with optimal space and time

ROLE RELEVANT RELATED TECHNOLOGIES

Experience and exposure of tools like Cucumber, Jbehave, Selenium, Appium, Soap UI, Jira: Basic to

Intermediate

o Soap and RESTFUL services.

o Service Cirtualisation and use of hyper-coverged infrastructure: Basic.

o Performance and load testing.

TESTING PRINCIPLES

Knowledge of the system and interface testing principles and processes, including testing, reporting,

case management, results management.

