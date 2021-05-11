SonicWall achieves perfect score

SonicWall’s Capture Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) sandbox service with Real-Time Deep Memory Inspection (RTDMI) achieved a perfect score in the latest ICSA Labs Advanced Threat Defence test for Q1 2021.

Distributed locally by Drive Control Corporation (DCC), SonicWall reached this all-important milestone after 35 days of assessment which included 1 741 tests. The ICSA Labs report says: “SonicWall Capture ATP did remarkably well during this test cycle — detecting 100% of previously unknown threats while having zero false positives.”

Standard ICSA Labs Advanced Threat Defence (ATD) testing targets vendor solutions designed to identify new threats that other traditional security products do not detect. The tests focus on how effectively vendor ATD solutions detect these unknown and little-known threats while minimising false positives.

Comments Ruan du Preez, business development manager: SonicWall at DCC: “SonicWall’s perfect score is undoubtedly indicative of the company’s superior ability to effectively detect dangerous and importantly unknown threats. This is good news for our channel partners which can rest assured they are offering solution that has met and exceeded the rigorous testing by ICSA Labs.

“Third-party, real-world tests play a vital role in ensuring that vendors continue to strive for and deliver excellent products and services to organisations that often feel bombarded and overwhelmed during the buying process,” he adds.

First unveiled in 2018, the RTDMI proprietary machine learning-based memory inspection technology is included as part of the multi-engine SonicWall ATP sandbox service.

SonicWall next-generation firewalls also earned ICSA Labs Enterprise Firewall certification, the highest level of firewall certification to date and again based on comprehensive and robust performance testing.